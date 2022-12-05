United States Vaccines Market Analysis Report 2022: A $30 Billion Market by 2027 - Pharmacy Technicians Nationwide Now Authorized To Vaccinate

Dec 05, 2022, 10:45 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2022 U.S. Vaccine Market Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The U.S. vaccine market is expected to reach $30 billion by 2027, fueled by COVID-19 vaccines, development of new vaccine technologies, and advances in clinical research.
The growth and approval of pediatric vaccinations and universal vaccine trials have also significantly contributed to the market expansion. The 2022 Vaccine Market Report describes the overall vaccine market, including the approval process, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, necessary vaccine supplies and market value for childhood, adult, influenza, and COVID-19 vaccines.
- 11.3 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered globally.
- An estimated 11.1 million adult and adolescent vaccines were missed in 2021.
- Pharmacies administered 14.9% less flu vaccines in 2022 compared to 2021.
- In 2021, Pfizer sold $36 billion in vaccines breaking the 2015 record of $6.2 billion.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Vaccine Market Overview
- Vaccines Become Major Contributor To Pharmacy Revenue
- Pharmacy Technicians Nationwide Now Authorized To Vaccinate
- Insurance Or Government Programs Cover Most Recommended Vaccines
- Influenza Vaccine Market Expected To Rebound From Pandemic Dip
- More Adults Receive Flu Vaccinations At Pharmacies Than Doctors' Offices
- Pandemic Continues To Suppress Flu Vaccination, Including In High-Risk Groups
- Universal Flu Vaccine Candidate Could Negate Annual Shots
- First Cell-Based Flu Vaccine Offers Better Match To Circulating Strains
- COVID-19 Vaccine Market Remains Strong
- First COVID-19 Vaccines Approved, More In Development
- 2021 COVID-19 mRNA Success Fuels Nucleic Acid Vaccines For Other Diseases
- COVID-19 Vaccines Increase In Price
- COVID-19 Vaccine Setting Shifts Away From Nontraditional Megasites
- Workplace Vaccine Mandates Remain Controversial
- CDC Research Points To Need For Four Or More COVID-19 Doses.
- COVID-19 Vaccine Split Widens On Rural Vs. Urban And Narrows On Race
- Prefilled Syringes May Be On The Way For COVID-19 Vaccines
- COVID-19 Vaccine Authorized For Children Under Five
- U.S. Pediatric Vaccine Market Projected To Reach $6.64 Billion By 2027
- First Six-In-One Combination Childhood Vaccine Hits The Market
- Dengue And COVID-19 Vaccines Now Recommended For Some Children
- HPV Vaccine Hesitancy Remains High
- 2-Dose HPV Vaccination Completion Tied To Wellness Visit Volume
- CDC Makes Several Updates To Adult Immunization Schedule
- Expanded Shingles Vaccine Recommendation May Be Coming
- Appendices
