United States Water and Wastewater Analytical Instrumentation Markets, 2019-2020 & 2026: Focus on Online, Portable, pH, DO, Conductivity, Turbidity, TN, TP, TOC Instrumentation
Oct 07, 2020, 15:45 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2020 Water and Wastewater Analytical Instrumentation Market: United States" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A comprehensive analysis of the water and wastewater analytical instrumentation market for the United States including market sizing, market share by competitor, drivers, restraints and market forecasts to 2026.
The U.S. water and wastewater analytical instrumentation market is mature and highly saturated. With more than sixty companies competing, the market is dominated by a few players holding significant market shares in each analytical instrument type covered in this report. The market is projected to experience a growth rate of 2.9 percent over the next seven years.
The growth is expected to be driven by the need for customers to meet regulatory compliance, outstanding after sales service support, increasing need for automating processes, and the availability of products equipped with smart features.
The key segments making up the total market size include both portable and continuous/online instruments for measuring pH, conductivity, turbidity, and dissolved oxygen (DO). Instruments for measuring total organic carbon (TOC), total nitrogen (TN), and total phosphorus (TP) have also been included. The base year for the study is 2019 and the forecast period is from 2019 until 2026.
This report captures the following information:
- Market size, growth rate, revenue forecasts (2019-2026)
- Growth drivers and restraints
- Market share analysis
- Market trends
- Quotes from key industry participants
Segments include:
- Online instrumentation
- Portable instrumentation
- pH instrumentation
- DO instrumentation
- Conductivity instrumentation
- Turbidity instrumentation
- TN instrumentation
- TP instrumentation
- TOC instrumentation
Key Topics Covered:
1. Scope of Research
2. Definitions
3. Key Insights
4. Water and Wastewater Analytical Instrumentation Market: Market drivers
5. Water and Wastewater Analytical Instrumentation Market: Market Challenges
6. Water and Wastewater Analytical Instrumentation Market: Market Drivers and Challenges by Instrument Type
i. pH/ORP instrumentation market drivers
ii. pH/ORP instrumentation market challenges
iii. Conductivity instrumentation market drivers
iv. Conductivity instrumentation market challenges
v. Turbidity instrumentation market drivers
vi. Turbidity instrumentation market challenges
vii. DO instrumentation market drivers
viii. DO instrumentation market challenges
ix. TP/TN instrumentation market drivers
x. TP/TN instrumentation market challenges
xi. TOC instrumentation market drivers
xii. TOC instrumentation market challenges
7. Water and Wastewater Analytical Instrumentation Market: Market Trends
8. Water and Wastewater Analytical Instrumentation Market: Market Data
i. Total water and wastewater analytical instrumentation market: Revenue forecast, U.S., 2019-2026
ii. Total pH/ORP instrumentation market: Revenue forecast, U.S., 2019-2026
iii. Portable pH/ORP instrumentation market: Revenue forecast, U.S., 2019-2026.
iv. Portable pH/ORP instrumentation market: Market share, by revenue, U.S., 2019
v. Continuous pH/ORP instrumentation market: Revenue forecast, U.S., 2019-2026.
vi. Continuous pH/ORP instrumentation market: Market share, by revenue, U.S., 2019
vii. Total conductivity instrumentation market: Revenue forecast, U.S., 2019-2026.
viii. Portable conductivity instrumentation market: Revenue forecast, U.S., 2019-2026
ix. Portable conductivity instrumentation market: Market share, by revenue, U.S., 2019
x. Continuous conductivity instrumentation market: Revenue forecast, U.S., 2019-2026
xi. Continuous conductivity instrumentation market: Market share, by revenue, U.S., 2019
xii. Total turbidity instrumentation market: Revenue forecast, U.S., 2019-2026
xiii. Portable turbidity instrumentation market: Revenue forecast, U.S., 2019-2026
xiv. Portable turbidity instrumentation market: Market share, by revenue, U.S., 2019
xv. Continuous turbidity instrumentation market: Revenue forecast, U.S., 2019-2026
xvi. Continuous turbidity instrumentation market: Market share, by revenue, U.S., 2019
xviii. Total DO instrumentation market: Revenue forecast, U.S., 2019-2026
xix. Portable DO instrumentation market: Revenue forecast, U.S., 2019-2026
xx. Portable DO instrumentation market: Market share, by revenue, U.S., 2019
xxi. Continuous DO instrumentation market: Revenue forecast, U.S., 2019-2026
xxii. Continuous DO instrumentation market: Market share, by revenue, U.S., 2019
xxiii. Continuous TN instrumentation market: Revenue forecast, U.S., 2019-2026
xxiv. Continuous TN instrumentation market: Market share, by revenue, U.S., 2019
xxv. Continuous TP instrumentation market: Revenue forecast, U.S., 2019-2026
xxvi. Continuous TP instrumentation market: Market share, by revenue, U.S., 2019
xxvii. Continuous TOC instrumentation market: Revenue forecast, U.S., 2019-2026
xxviii. Continuous TOC instrumentation market: Market share, by revenue, U.S., 2019
