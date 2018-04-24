United Therapeutics Corporation To Report First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Before The Market Opens On Wednesday, May 2, 2018

SILVER SPRING, Md. and RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) announced today that it will report its first quarter 2018 financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 2, 2018.

United Therapeutics will host a teleconference on Wednesday, May 2, 2018, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The teleconference is accessible by dialing 1-877-351-5881, with international callers dialing 1-970-315-0533. A rebroadcast of the teleconference will be available for one week and can be accessed by dialing 1-855-859-2056, with international callers dialing 1-404-537-3406, and using access code: 5778455.

This teleconference is also being webcast and can be accessed via United Therapeutics' website at http://ir.unither.com/events.cfm. [uthr-g]

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions.

