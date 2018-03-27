UNITY Biotechnology, Inc. Appoints Pharmaceutical Industry Executive Paul L. Berns to Board of Directors

"We are incredibly pleased to have Paul join the UNITY board of directors at a pivotal time for the company as we prepare to initiate our first clinical trial – a meaningful step towards our mission to extend human healthspan," said Keith Leonard, chairman and chief executive officer of UNITY Biotechnology. "His significant product development and commercial experience, coupled with his strategic leadership and business development capabilities, promise to benefit UNITY during our next phase of growth."

Mr. Berns served as president and chief executive officer at Anacor Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, from 2014 until its acquisition by Pfizer Inc. in 2016. Previously, Mr. Berns served as president and chief executive officer of Allos Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, from 2006 to 2012 and was president and chief executive officer of Bone Care International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, from 2002 to 2005. Prior to that, Mr. Berns was vice president and general manager of the immunology, oncology and pain therapeutics business unit of Abbott Laboratories. He also served as vice president, marketing of BASF Pharmaceuticals/Knoll. Earlier in his career, Mr. Berns held various positions, including senior management roles, at Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. Mr. Berns received his B.S. in Economics from the University of Wisconsin.

About UNITY Biotechnology

UNITY Biotechnology is developing therapeutics to extend healthspan by slowing, halting or reversing diseases of aging. UNITY's initial focus is on creating senolytic medicines to selectively eliminate senescent cells and thereby treat age-related diseases, such as osteoarthritis, eye diseases and pulmonary diseases. More information is available at www.unitybiotechnology.com.

