Universal Apparel & Textile Company (OTC:DKGR) Receives $900,000 New Purchase Orders

AURORA, Ill., June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Apparel & Textile Company (OTC:DKGR) is pleased to announce that it has received purchase orders from three separate wholesalers. Mr. Kabir, CEO of Universal Apparel states, "We are experiencing a strong momentum in our sales as we increase our market share."
The wholesale value of the purchase orders is $900,000.
Updates will be forthcoming.
This release includes forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and reflects management's current expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Some of these factors include: general global economic conditions; general industry and market conditions, sector changes and growth rates; uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; increasing competition; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of services; changes in the economy; changes in laws and regulations, including codes and standards, intellectual property rights, and tax matters; or other matters not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Contact Information
Mahabubul Kabir
949-243-4720
SOURCE Universal Apparel & Textile Company
