Universal Apparel & Textile Company (OTC:DKGR) Receives $900,000 New Purchase Orders

AURORA, Ill., June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Apparel & Textile Company (OTC:DKGR) is pleased to announce that it has received purchase orders from three separate wholesalers. Mr. Kabir, CEO of Universal Apparel states, "We are experiencing a strong momentum in our sales as we increase our market share."

The wholesale value of the purchase orders is $900,000.