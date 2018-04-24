Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2018 Results

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Sean P. Downes commented: "During the first quarter, Universal reported excellent top line growth and strong underwriting profitability, leading to a robust bottom line result and an annualized return on average equity of 34.6%. We continue to grow on an organic basis in our home state of Florida, where our average statewide rate increase of 3.4% was approved in December and is now in use for both new and renewal policies. We also made further progress in our Other States expansion efforts, which contributed substantial premium growth in the first quarter, and we began writing business in New Hampshire during April. Universal DirectSM, our unique direct to consumer online platform, continues to steadily grow, contributing to growth in each of our active states. Our vertically integrated structure again served us well, with Universal Adjusting Corporation contributing profitability resulting from increased service activity following Hurricane Irma. Lastly, our effective tax rate for the quarter included a sizable benefit from the tax reform legislation passed in late 2017. Overall, we are very pleased with our first quarter results for 2018, which mark a strong start to the year, and we remain well positioned to deliver outstanding value to shareholders throughout the remainder of 2018 and beyond."

Continued Organic Growth – Direct premiums written grew 10.0% in the first quarter, with 7.2% growth in Florida and 32.7% growth in Other States; Universal Direct SM contributed to growth in all geographies. We began writing in New Hampshire on April 4, 2018 , and currently write in 17 states with licenses in 3 additional states.

Direct premiums written grew 10.0% in the first quarter, with 7.2% growth in and 32.7% growth in Universal Direct contributed to growth in all geographies. We began writing in on , and currently write in 17 states with licenses in 3 additional states. Strong Underwriting Profitability – The first quarter net combined ratio was 76.5% compared to 78.9% in the prior year's quarter, with improvement in both the loss and LAE ratio and the G&A expense ratio. The current quarter includes approximately $10.4 million (5.7 points) of estimated pretax profit relating to additional income generated by Universal Adjusting Corporation (UAC) following Hurricane Irma. The current quarter includes no impact from weather events beyond plan, compared to $3.0 million (1.9 points) of weather losses beyond plan in the first quarter of 2017. There was a de minimis amount of prior year reserve movements in both the current year and prior year's quarter. Our underwriting results reflect increased underlying loss trends resulting from the impact of continued geographic expansion, an increased level of catastrophic activity in recent years, and the marketplace dynamics within Florida , including the impact of Assignment of Benefits (AOB) related claims.

The first quarter net combined ratio was 76.5% compared to 78.9% in the prior year's quarter, with improvement in both the loss and LAE ratio and the G&A expense ratio. The current quarter includes approximately (5.7 points) of estimated pretax profit relating to additional income generated by Universal Adjusting Corporation (UAC) following Hurricane Irma. The current quarter includes no impact from weather events beyond plan, compared to (1.9 points) of weather losses beyond plan in the first quarter of 2017. There was a de minimis amount of prior year reserve movements in both the current year and prior year's quarter. Our underwriting results reflect increased underlying loss trends resulting from the impact of continued geographic expansion, an increased level of catastrophic activity in recent years, and the marketplace dynamics within , including the impact of Assignment of Benefits (AOB) related claims. Solid Balance Sheet – Book value per share grew 4.8% from December 31, 2017 (16.8% from March 31, 2017 ) to $13.28 . Our investment portfolio is conservative and composed of high quality securities, we have minimal debt or goodwill, we believe our loss reserves are appropriately set at current levels, and we are protected by a comprehensive reinsurance program.

Book value per share grew 4.8% from (16.8% from ) to . Our investment portfolio is conservative and composed of high quality securities, we have minimal debt or goodwill, we believe our loss reserves are appropriately set at current levels, and we are protected by a comprehensive reinsurance program. Focused on Shareholder Returns – Return on Average Common Equity (ROE) was 34.6% for the first quarter of 2018. We paid dividends of $0.14 per share in the first quarter, equating to an annualized dividend yield of 1.7% at current share price levels. During the first quarter, we repurchased 92,749 shares for $2.7 million ( $29.61 per share) and $17.0 million remains on our current share repurchase authorization.

First Quarter 2018 Results

Direct premiums written grew 10.0% from the prior year's quarter to $270.0 million, with 7.2% growth in our Florida book and 32.7% growth in our Other States book. Our organic growth strategy within our home state of Florida remains on track, and we highlight that we received approval for an average statewide rate increase of 3.4% in early December, which went into effect for new business on December 7, 2017 and for renewal business on January 26, 2018. Our organic geographic expansion efforts within our Other States book continue to produce results; on April 4, 2018, we announced that we had written our first policy in New Hampshire, our 17th state of operation. For the quarter, net premiums earned grew 13.0% to $182.6 million.

Commission revenue grew by 14.6% versus the prior year's quarter to $5.3 million, including a benefit of approximately $0.6 million of reinstatement commissions received by Blue Atlantic Reinsurance Corporation during the first quarter of 2018. Policy fees grew by 6.5% versus the prior year's quarter to $4.8 million, driven by an increase in the number of new and renewal policies written compared to the prior year. Other revenue grew 15.6% versus the prior year's quarter to $1.8 million.

The net combined ratio was 76.5% in the first quarter of 2018 compared to 78.9% in the prior year's quarter. The increase in underwriting profitability was driven by a reduction in both the loss and loss adjustment expense ratio and the general and administrative expense ratio.

The net loss and LAE ratio was 41.6% in the first quarter of 2018, compared to 43.7% for the prior year's quarter. The main drivers of the change in the loss and LAE ratio are as follows:

The current year's quarter includes no impact from weather events beyond plan, compared to $3.0 million (1.9 points) of weather losses beyond plan in the first quarter of 2017.

(1.9 points) of weather losses beyond plan in the first quarter of 2017. Universal Adjusting Corporation (UAC) generated additional revenues following Hurricane Irma (which occurred during the third quarter of 2017). During the first quarter of 2018, UAC produced $10.4 million (5.7 points) of pretax profit, the vast majority of which related to additional revenues resulting from Hurricane Irma.

(5.7 points) of pretax profit, the vast majority of which related to additional revenues resulting from Hurricane Irma. First quarter 2018 results include $44 thousand (0.0 points) of favorable prior year reserve development, compared to $96 thousand (0.1 points) of unfavorable prior year reserve development in the first quarter of 2017.

(0.0 points) of favorable prior year reserve development, compared to (0.1 points) of unfavorable prior year reserve development in the first quarter of 2017. Our underlying loss and LAE ratio reflects continued geographic expansion into states outside of Florida (where non-catastrophe loss ratios are generally higher than in Florida ), an increased level of catastrophic activity in recent years, and the marketplace dynamics within our home state of Florida , including the impact of Assignment of Benefits (AOB) related claims.

The net general and administrative expense ratio was 34.9% in the first quarter of 2018, compared to 35.2% for the prior year's quarter, as a modest increase in the policy acquisition cost ratio was more than offset by a decline in the other operating expense ratio. The net policy acquisition cost ratio was 20.8% compared to 20.1% in the prior year, while the net other operating expense ratio was 14.1% compared to 15.1% in the prior year.

Net investment income grew by 77.0% from the prior year's quarter to $4.8 million, driven by the increasing size of our investment portfolio compared to the prior year, a shift in asset mix, and an increased investment portfolio yield as compared to the prior year's quarter. Net realized investment losses were $2.6 million in the first quarter of 2018, compared to net realized losses of $63 thousand in the prior year's quarter. Net unrealized investment losses were $5.1 million during the first quarter of 2018; we highlight that this line item was added during the quarter ended March 31, 2018, because of the adoption of accounting guidance for equity securities, and as such, this item was not presented in the comparable prior year's quarter. Total unrestricted cash and invested assets was $974.4 million at March 31, 2018, growth of 17.9% from $826.4 million at March 31, 2017.

Interest expense was $79 thousand for the first quarter of 2018, compared to $103 thousand in the prior year's quarter, with long term debt of $12.5 million at March 31, 2018 (debt-to-equity of 2.7%), compared to $14.0 million as of March 31, 2017 (debt-to-equity of 3.5%).

The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2018 was 22.5%, compared to 34.1% in the prior year's quarter. The decrease in our effective tax rate is primarily the result of the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, which resulted in a reduction in the federal corporate tax rate from 35.0% to 21.0% effective January 1, 2018. The current year's quarter included a credit to income tax expense of $1.8 million for excess tax benefits resulting from stock-based awards that vested and/or were exercised during the first quarter, benefitting the current quarter's effective tax rate by 3.5 percentage points. The prior year's quarter included $2.1 million of credits to income tax expense relating to discrete items, benefitting the first quarter 2017 effective tax rate by 4.4 percentage points.

Stockholders' equity was $465.1 million at March 31, 2018, growth of 5.7% from December 31, 2017, or 16.6% from March 31, 2017. Book value per common was $13.28 at March 31, 2018, growth of 4.8% from December 31, 2017, or 16.8% from March 31, 2017. Annualized Return on Average Common Equity (ROE) was 34.6% for the first quarter of 2018 compared to 31.4% for the first quarter of 2017.

During the first quarter, the Company repurchased 92,749 shares for $2.7 million, or an average cost of $29.61 per share. Our current share repurchase authorization program has $17.0 million remaining and runs through December 31, 2018.

On January 22, 2018, the Company announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.14 per share of common stock, which was paid on March 12, 2018 to shareholders of record as of February 28, 2018. On April 12, 2018, the Company announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.14 per share of common stock, to be paid on May 4, 2018 to shareholders of record as of April 27, 2018.

UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands, except per share data)













March 31,

December 31,



2018

2017 ASSETS







Invested Assets







Fixed maturities, at fair value

$ 634,238

$ 639,334 Equity securities, at fair value

66,043

62,215 Short-term investments, at fair value

10,000

10,000 Investment real estate, net

19,406

18,474 Total invested assets

729,687

730,023









Cash and cash equivalents

244,673

213,486 Restricted cash and cash equivalents

2,635

2,635 Prepaid reinsurance premiums

53,123

132,806 Reinsurance recoverable

72,641

182,405 Premiums receivable, net

57,455

56,500 Property and equipment, net

33,169

32,866 Deferred policy acquisition costs

78,007

73,059 Goodwill

2,319

2,319 Other assets

21,998

28,900 TOTAL ASSETS

$ 1,295,707

$ 1,454,999









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







LIABILITIES:







Unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses

129,637

248,425 Unearned premiums

540,167

532,444 Advance premium

39,322

26,216 Reinsurance payable, net

54,218

110,381 Long-term debt

12,500

12,868 Other liabilities

54,769

84,677 Total liabilities

830,613

1,015,011









STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:







Cumulative convertible preferred stock ($0.01 par value) 1

—

— Common stock ($0.01 par value) 2

461

458 Treasury shares, at cost - 11,136 and 11,043

(107,869)

(105,123) Additional paid-in capital

84,294

86,186 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes

(7,312)

(6,281) Retained earnings

495,520

464,748 Total stockholders' equity

465,094

439,988 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 1,295,707

$ 1,454,999









Notes:







1 - Cumulative convertible preferred stock ($0.01 par value): Authorized - 1,000 shares; Issued - 10 and 10 shares; Outstanding - 10 and 10 shares; Minimum liquidation preference - $9.99 and $9.99 per share. 2 - Common stock ($0.01 par value): Authorized - 55,000 shares; Issued - 46,148 and 45,778 shares; Outstanding 35,012 and 34,735 shares.











UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) (in thousands)













Three Months Ended



March 31,



2018

2017 REVENUES







Net premiums earned

$ 182,577

$ 161,559 Net investment income

4,785

2,704 Net realized gains/(losses) on investments

(2,641)

(63) Net unrealized gains/(losses) on investments (5,109)

— Commission revenue

5,271

4,598 Policy fees

4,775

4,483 Other revenue

1,842

1,593 Total revenues

191,500

174,874









EXPENSES







Losses and loss adjustment expenses

75,926

70,570 Policy acquisition costs

38,043

32,428 Other operating expenses

25,753

24,402 Interest expense

79

103 Total expenses

139,801

127,503









Income before income tax expense

51,699

47,371 Income tax expense

11,644

16,172 NET INCOME

$ 40,055

$ 31,199











UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SHARE AND PER SHARE INFORMATION (in thousands, except per share data)













Three Months Ended



March 31,



2018

2017









Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic

34,839

35,140 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted

35,660

36,180 Shares outstanding, end of period

35,012

35,073









Basic earnings per common share

$ 1.15

$ 0.89 Diluted earnings per common share

$ 1.12

$ 0.86









Cash dividend declared per common share

$ 0.14

$ 0.14









Book value per share, end of period

$ 13.28

$ 11.37









Return on average equity (ROE)

34.6%

31.4%











UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION (in thousands, except Policies In-Force)













Three Months Ended



March 31,



2018

2017 Premiums







Direct premiums written - Florida

$ 234,178

$ 218,438 Direct premiums written - Other States

35,806

26,977 Direct premiums written - Total

$ 269,984

$ 245,415









Net premiums written

$ 269,984

$ 245,229 Direct premiums earned

$ 262,261

$ 236,375 Net premiums earned

$ 182,577

$ 161,559









Underwriting Ratios - Net







Loss and loss adjustment expense ratio

41.6%

43.7% Policy acquisition cost ratio

20.8%

20.1% Other operating expense ratio

14.1%

15.1% General and administrative expense ratio

34.9%

35.2% Combined ratio

76.5%

78.9%









Other Items







(Favorable)/Unfavorable prior year reserve development (44)

96 Points on the loss and loss adjustment expense ratio

0.0%

0.1%













As of



March 31,



2018

2017 Policies In-Force







Florida

621,820

585,359 Other States

155,787

114,116 Total

777,607

699,475









In-Force Premium







Florida

$ 941,418

$ 872,307 Other States

140,806

102,223 Total

$ 1,082,224

$ 974,530









Total Insured Value







Florida

$148,659,550

$136,641,073 Other States

55,952,252

38,986,908 Total

$204,611,802

$175,627,981











