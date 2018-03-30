Universal Pictures Home Entertainment Names Kathleen Gallagher Executive Vice President & Managing Director--North America

Cunningham stated: "Kathleen's sharp instincts and expert insights have long been pivotal to UPHE's evolution of standards, processes and best practices across the nation's largest retailers. She is a talented executive with a deep knowledge of the home entertainment landscape, making her the ideal choice to lead UPHE's North American retail business into the future."

Gallagher most recently served as Senior Vice President of Sales, Customer Marketing, and Category Management for UPHE's U.S. physical sell-through and rental businesses. She began her career at Universal in 2000 as Assistant Category Manager quickly advancing through the ranks, serving in various sales, category management and customer marketing positions. She began her career in 1999 at Sony Pictures Entertainment, where she held Sales Planning positions within Columbia TriStar Home Entertainment.

Gallagher replaces longtime UPHE executive Dick Longwell who is transitioning to retirement. A seasoned industry veteran, Longwell has served UPHE in senior sales and distribution capacities since joining the company in 1998. He has also held similar roles at MGM Home Entertainment and Buena Vista Home Video.

Cunningham continued: "Dick has been an exceptional leader and collaborator, expertly guiding our domestic business through change during the last two years. While it is tough to see him go, we are grateful for the invaluable contributions he has made to UPHE's advancement and wish him well in his next chapter."

About Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

Universal Pictures Home Entertainment (UPHE – www.uphe.com) is a unit of Universal Filmed Entertainment Group (UFEG). UFEG produces, acquires, markets and distributes filmed entertainment worldwide in various media formats for theatrical, home entertainment, television and other distribution platforms, as well as consumer products, interactive gaming and live entertainment. The global division includes Universal Pictures, Focus Features, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, Universal Brand Development, Fandango, DreamWorks Animation Film and Television and Awesomeness. UFEG is part of NBCUniversal, one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience. NBCUniversal owns and operates a valuable portfolio of news and entertainment networks, a premier motion picture company, significant television production operations, a leading television stations group, world-renowned theme parks and a suite of leading Internet-based businesses. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

