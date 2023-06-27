University Hospitals partners with Luna to expand access to in-home, in-person, outpatient physical therapy services

News provided by

Luna

27 Jun, 2023, 08:00 ET

ROCKLIN, Calif., and CLEVELAND, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- University Hospitals (UH), one of the nation's leading healthcare systems based in Cleveland, Ohio, has joined forces with Luna, the leading provider of in-home, in-person outpatient physical therapy, to expand access to services.

Patients seeking care will have safe, high quality physical therapy conveniently delivered to them at home. The service, a first for Cleveland, will be available to all residents without a referral required to start.

The new collaboration, known as University Hospitals Physical Therapy At Home, will start taking appointments in Q3, 2023.

Unlike remote or virtual care, Luna's licensed physical therapists provide 1:1 hands-on care from the convenience of the patient's home. The University Hospitals Physical Therapy At Home service will be covered by most major insurances with the same co-pay cost as facility-based care.

"By partnering with Luna, we are reducing barriers to access high quality, convenient physical therapy direct to a patient's home," said Paul Tait, Chief Strategic Planning Officer at UH. "Patients appreciate flexibility when it comes to scheduling appointments, and we look forward to meeting patients where they are in their care journey through this innovative collaboration."

"Health systems are turning to Luna to expand access to physical therapy beyond the geographic limits of their facilities," said Palak Shah, Co-Founder and Head of Clinical Operations at Luna. "By partnering with Luna, health systems enable their patients to complete treatment at a convenient place and time, which leads to improved outcomes and patient satisfaction. We're excited to be partnering with UH to roll out in-home, in-person outpatient physical therapy to their community."

Based on specialty, geography, schedule, and other factors, Luna will match UH patients with local therapists at the time and location of their choosing. For consistency of care, the same therapist will treat UH patients for the entirety of the treatment plan from the comfort of their homes. Additionally, UH patients and therapists will be able to communicate with each other and discuss care needs between visits via the Luna Physical Therapy app.

The partnership with UH follows previously announced collaborations from Luna with Memorial Healthcare System, Providence, AARP, Emory Health, Intermountain Healthcare, UCLA Health, and Scripps.

SOURCE Luna

Also from this source

Luna national study: Health systems lose $3.1 billionin physical therapy revenue

Luna and MedStar Health partner to improve access to in-home, in-person outpatient physical therapy across Washington, D.C., Baltimore, and Northern Virginia

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.