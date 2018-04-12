University of South Alabama Mitchell Cancer Institute Joins Caris Life Sciences' Precision Oncology Alliance

"The University of South Alabama Mitchell Cancer Institute is the primary referral center for southern Alabama, southern Mississippi, and portions of northwest Florida, and offers sophisticated technology combined with the dedication and determination for the finest medical care available in the region," said W. Michael Korn, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Caris Life Sciences.

MCI will have a special focus on gynecologic cancer and will contribute their expertise as a member of the gynecologic subgroup of the POA. "We are happy to have our friends at the Mitchell Cancer Institute join the POA, and we look forward to collaborating with our colleagues as we work together to improve outcomes for patients," said Thomas Herzog, M.D., Professor of Obstetrics & Gynecology, Deputy Director, University of Cincinnati Cancer Institute and Co-Leader of the gynecologic subgroup of the POA.

The POA, which now consists of more than 20 academic, hospital and community-based cancer institutions, including five NCI-Designated Cancer Centers, is broadening patient access to precision medicine tools and establishing evidence-based standards for tumor profiling and molecular testing in oncology. The POA, including MCI, will leverage Caris' comprehensive genomic profiling plus (CGP+) tumor profiling service, Caris Molecular Intelligence®, to identify therapy options and clinical trial opportunities based on the unique molecular characteristics of a patient's tumor.

"The successful treatment of cancer patients, especially those with gynecologic cancers, has been challenging for oncologists due to the difficulty of early detection, often times resulting in an advanced disease at diagnosis," said Rodney P. Rocconi, M.D., Chief of the Gynecologic Oncology Service and Professor of Interdisciplinary Clinical Oncology at MCI. "However, comprehensive tumor profiling opens the door to better understanding tumor biology and identifying the best course of treatment as soon as possible. We look forward to working with Caris to provide this service that has demonstrated the ability to improve clinical outcomes."

Caris Molecular Intelligence assesses DNA, RNA and proteins to reveal a molecular profile to guide more precise and individualized treatment decisions. Based on the unique molecular characteristics of an individual patient's cancer, the results help inform treatment decisions by identifying therapies that have the potential to be most effective and ruling out those that are less likely to work.

About Caris Life Sciences®

Caris Life Sciences® is a leading innovator in molecular science focused on fulfilling the promise of precision medicine through quality and innovation, and the world's leading immunotherapy diagnostic expert. Caris Molecular Intelligence®, the company's Comprehensive Genomic Profiling Plus (CGP+) molecular testing service, assesses DNA, RNA and proteins, including microsatellite instability (MSI), tumor mutational burden (TMB) and PD-L1, to reveal a molecular blueprint to guide more precise and personalized treatment decisions. Caris' profiling services are routinely covered by third-party payors, including CMS for Medicare patients. The ADAPT Biotargeting System™, the company's revolutionary and unbiased profiling platform, is currently being utilized for drug target identification, therapeutic discovery and development, fixed tissue-based companion diagnostics, blood-based cancer screening and biomarker identification. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Caris Life Sciences offers services throughout the U.S., Europe, Asia and other international markets. To learn more, please visit www.CarisLifeSciences.com.

About the Precision Oncology Alliance™

The Precision Oncology Alliance (POA) was established by Caris Life Sciences® to promote the study and appropriate use of molecular testing in the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. The POA consists of 21 leading cancer centers, including 5 NCI-Designated Cancer Centers, worldwide that have demonstrated a commitment to precision medicine and work collaboratively toward a common goal: to advance tumor profiling and establish standards of care for molecular testing in oncology. The POA has produced more than 10 peer-reviewed manuscripts and presented over 40 posters at industry conferences.

About the University of South Alabama Mitchell Cancer Institute

As part of the University of South Alabama, the Mitchell Cancer Institute (MCI) is the only academic cancer research and treatment facility on the upper Gulf Coast corridor. With more than 250 employees including clinicians and basic researchers, MCI embraces its mission to vanquish cancer through transformative research, education and health care. To learn more, visit www.usahealthsystem.com/mci.

