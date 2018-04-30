University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (UTHealth) Selects NovoPath™ Anatomic Pathology Software Platform for its Lab Information System

PRINCETON, N.J., April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- NovoPath, Inc. announces that the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (UTHealth) has selected the NovoPath™ Anatomic Pathology Software Platform as its LIS for the Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine. UTHealth, the most comprehensive academic health center in the UT System and the U.S. Gulf Coast region, is Houston's Health University and Texas' resource for health care education and excellence in patient care.

"We are pleased that UTHealth chose NovoPath for its AP platform as it continues to grow and expand its services," said Rick Callahan, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for NovoPath. "The UTHealth team did a very thorough evaluation of its needs and followed a rigorous vendor selection process. We are proud that UTHealth selected NovoPath."

"Pathology programs are data intensive and a large volume of records must be managed securely. With the new generation of software platforms such as NovoPath, health care providers can customize this information to meet their particular needs and support future growth," said Robert Hunter, M.D., Ph.D., Chair of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine and the holder of the Distinguished Chair in Molecular Pathology at McGovern Medical School at The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (UTHealth).

NovoPath continues to partner with lab industry leaders in the healthcare sector to succeed in the ever-changing laboratory environment.

To experience the benefits of NovoPath firsthand, visit www.NovoPath.com and request a complimentary demonstration.

About NovoPath

NovoPath, Inc. is a leading U.S.-based Lab Information Systems (LIS) company with over 24 years of experience in serving the Anatomic, Clinical and Molecular Pathology, Genetic Testing and Clinical Trials marketplaces. NovoPath's clients range from national and regional reference labs to University and Teaching Hospitals, Regional and Community Hospitals and Specialty Labs. NovoPath's mission is to provide unique and unparalleled solutions and services to all aspects of the Diagnostic Laboratory sector in a way that improves workflow, reduces the probability of human error, ensures results accuracy for greater patient safety, protects patient confidentiality, and above all, produces more precise and informative diagnostic outcomes.

Media Contact:

Rick Callahan

194108@email4pr.com

732-329-3209

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/university-of-texas-health-science-center-at-houston-uthealth-selects-novopath-anatomic-pathology-software-platform-for-its-lab-information-system-300637999.html

SOURCE NovoPath, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.novopath.com

