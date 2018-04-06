Uniview 2017 Annual Report: 480 Million USD Revenue, 50.5% Year-on-year Growth

"With countless efforts from all employees, we had the fastest growth in both revenue and profit in 2017.We gained a remarkable development in overseas market, high-end project market and distributing market in China," said Hermit Zhang, CEO of Uniview. Till now, Uniview has delivered more than 580 safe city projects, 45 airports, over 100 metro lines, more than 380 enterprises, and 230 highways.

The fast development of Uniview derives from the endless pursuit of quality and innovation. Till the end of 2017, Uniview applied 1477 patents, 83% of which are innovation patents. On every workday, one patent would be applied. In 2017, Uniview established two R&D centers in Xi'an and Jinan, and owns four R&D centers (including two existing in Hangzhou and Shenzhen) in total. Hence the R&D strength and the maturity of development increased rapidly. Uniview will keep increasing investment on R&D, insisting on high quality, bringing more advanced and stable products and "Security + AI" solution to global customers.

Next week, Uniview will attend ISC WEST during April 11 to April 13 in Las Vegas. Uniview will present the latest explorations in intelligent products and technologies, such as 5MP StarView Series, 5 in 1 Hybrid NVR, all-in-one VMS etc. One of the biggest highlights is that Uniview presenting all series solutions which are perfectly suitable for US market – retail, residential, parking, commercial and centralized storage.

Looking into the upcoming age, Uniview is one of top players in the industry. Uniview has a huge potential for expansion and growth in overseas markets. We will build a positive competition, create larger value, and grow to be stronger together with all of our global partners.

