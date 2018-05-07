UNKNWN To Open 10,000-Square-Foot Flagship Store In Tricap's Wynwood Neighborhood

UNKNWN clothing is regularly worn by celebrities and athletes such as Justin Bieber, Kanye West, and co-founder LeBron James and offers an authentic curated assortment of covetable sneakers, modern streetwear and designer apparel.

The property is owned by Tricap, whose portfolio includes properties in Wynwood, Design District and Lincoln Road. Tricap is also the developer of W South Beach.

"We are excited that UNKNWN, one of the hottest and most fashion-forward brands in the business, recognizes the current and future opportunity that exists in Wynwood," said Tricap's David Edelstein. "They will be a catalyst for the most dynamic neighborhood in Miami."

Jason Weisman of JAW Commercial represented both the tenant and the landlord. "This will be one of the most creative and exciting retail concept stores in the world," said Weissman. "It's a complete game-changer for Wynwood as it marks the next chapter in the evolution of the neighborhood into a true walkable shopping destination."

With this deal, Weisman is currently receiving robust tenant interest on the remaining 12,500-square-feet of space available for lease in the building which includes 300 ft of linear frontage on 27th St with 30-foot ceiling heights.

About Tricap

For more than three decades, New York-based Tricap has developed and maintained an expansive portfolio of real estate holdings in major metropolitan markets including New York City, Miami, Seattle and Las Vegas. Led by David Edelstein, the company's holdings include hotel, office, retail and mixed-use properties. Within its portfolio, Tricap has developed high rise condo developments in Manhattan, high street retail projects including Lincoln Road pedestrian mall in Miami Beach and Miracle Mile Shops in Las Vegas, adaptive reuse projects in Wynwood in Miami and the W South Beach Hotel and Residences.

