Unlocking the US Wine Market: An 8-point manifesto for the Italian wine sector

An 8-point manifesto has been unveiled to help the Italian wine sector unlock the lucrative but challenging US wine market. The 20-page document, entitled "Bridging Tradition and Innovation: The Future of Italian Wine in the U.S. Market" follows the high-profile Wine Business Forum held in Chicago on 20 October 2024 and is produced in association by the Italian Trade Agency.

VERONA, Italy, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vinitaly.USA is an international project that brings the most prominent Italian wine expo in the world to the American Midwest. The program included 30 events held over two days, including master classes, tastings and market focus insights. The centerpiece of the event was a wine business forum promoted by the Italian Trade Agency (ITA) in collaboration with the National Association of Beverage Importers (NABI) and Vinitaly. The focus of the business forum was "The Future of Italian wine in the US market" and the discussion was structured into three sessions, reflecting the perspectives of importers, buyers and Midwestern distributors.

View PDF IWP PR_pdf version

Participants included Ambassador Riccardo Guariglia (Secretary General MAECI), Luigi Scordamaglia (Coldiretti), Annamaria Barrile (Confagricoltura), Adolfo Rebughini (Veronafiere) and President Matteo Zoppas of the Italian Trade Agency (ITA). To provide an importer's perspective, the discussion was led by Robert Tobiassen, President of the National Association of Beverage Importers (NABI), Bill Terlato (President & CEO, Terlato Wine Group) and Lia Tolaini-Banville (Founder, Banville Wine Merchants). Stevie Kim moderated the session dedicated to Italian wine producers: Lamberto Frescobaldi (President, Unione Italiana Vini), Matteo Lunelli (CEO, Ferrari Trento), Alessio Planeta (CEO, Planeta Winery) and Massimo Tuzzi (CEO, Holding Terra Moretti). Finally, on behalf of midwestern distributors were Maria Megna (Winebow), Lee Schlesinger (Winesellers) and Stefano Francini (Opici Wines & Spirits).

The 8-point manifesto included recommendations to harness the identity and status of Italian wine and its wider cultural footprint, as well as recommendations in relation to sustainability and authenticity.

Commenting on the publication of the Manifesto, Stevie Kim, founder of the Italian Wine Podcast said: "Events like the Vinitaly Roadshow are crucial for promoting the Italian wine and putting Italian producers in direct contact with buyers and distributers in key strategic markets. But it's also vital that something concrete emerges from these events that bring together some of the most influential players in the industry. That's the thinking behind this manifesto: to provide a concrete action plan for the Italian wine sector and how to approach the American market."

The full manifesto is available at https://www.italianwinepodcast.com/italian-wine-blog/unlocking-the-us-wine-market-italian-trade-agency-releases-an-8-point-manifesto-for-the-italian-wine-sector/.

