Untangle Wins Gold at Security Today 2018 Government Security Awards

"This marks Untangle's second consecutive year winning this award," said Scott Devens, chief executive officer at Untangle. "We thank the judges for recognizing our continued commitment to providing the best network security solutions for government agencies."

Untangle NG Firewall delivers a comprehensive network security solution for small-to-medium businesses, state and local governments, educational institutions and nonprofit organizations. NG Firewall provides unified threat management (UTM) capabilities integrated with robust policy management tools that enable IT administrators to monitor, manage and control their networks while also providing protection from evolving threats. NG Firewall helps government agencies to cost-effectively protect data and limit access to authorized users, while also providing enterprise-grade security features to help meet their federal and state compliance needs.

"I looked at many UTM solutions, but once I found Untangle, I knew it had everything I wanted, including a complete solution at an affordable price," said Tom Ryan, IT director at Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. "In the four-plus years we've used Untangle, our network has yet to be compromised."

See NG Firewall at RSA

Untangle is showcasing its award-winning NG Firewall platform at the RSA Conference in San Francisco, April 16 through 20, in the South Hall of the Moscone Center, Booth #2140.

Untangle is an innovator in cybersecurity designed specifically for the below-enterprise market, safeguarding businesses, home offices, nonprofits, schools and governmental organizations. Untangle's integrated suite of software and appliances provides enterprise-grade capabilities and consumer-oriented simplicity to organizations with limited IT resources. Untangle's award-winning network security solutions are trusted by over 40,000 customers around the world. Untangle is headquartered in San Jose, California. For more information, visit www.untangle.com.

