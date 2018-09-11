Unveiling Of Commissioned Painting Of President Ronald Reagan And Speaker "Tip" O'Neill

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Abraham Lincoln Foundation of The Union League of Philadelphia (ALF) presents a special program to celebrate two great Americans – President Ronald Reagan and Speaker of the House Thomas P. "Tip" O'Neill, Jr. It will take place on Monday, September 17, 2018 from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. at the Union League, 140 S. Broad Street in Philadelphia.

The program features a discussion facilitated by CNN's Michael Smerconish with O'Neill's Chief of Staff Chris Matthews and Reagan's Spokesman Mark Weinberg. The dual portrait of Reagan and O'Neill will be unveiled after the program. The painting is a unique celebration of this moment between Reagan and O'Neil. It was commissioned by Dr. Josephine "Pina" Templeton, and created by artist Renée Foulks, a professor at the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts (PAFA).

In the painting, Speaker O'Neill visits President Reagan in the hospital after the attempted assassination in March 1981. It memorializes Reagan and O'Neill praying together, reciting Psalm 23. John J. Meko, Jr., Executive Director of the ALF, is excited about this painting, and honored that the Union League will be the first of its many exhibition locations. He said, "This work of art is a call for civility in politics – an important message needed at this critical time in our country's history. Reagan and O'Neill were a great example. While they had fundamental differences in policy and politics, they treated each other with respect. They worked together, despite ideological differences, and would not allow their disagreements to turn into gridlock."

The evening program will add insight to the significance of the painting. Chris Matthews, host of MSNBC's "Hardball with Chris Matthews", was Chief of Staff for Speaker O'Neill. He is the author of several books, including "Tip and the Gipper: When Politics Worked." Weinberg was special advisor and Spokesman for President Reagan. He is the author of "Movie Nights with the Reagans." CNN and SiriusXM host Michael Smerconish will facilitate the discussion between Matthews and Weinberg. September 17 also marks the 131st anniversary of the ratification of the U.S. Constitution.

The painting will be on display at the Union League until January 2019, after which it will travel to Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts, open to the public. After its stay in Philadelphia, the painting will find its home in Washington, D.C.

SOURCE The Abraham Lincoln Foundation of The Union League of Philadelphia