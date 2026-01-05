UOG (United One Group) Unveils Next-Gen Recovery Wearables at CES 2026: Powered by Breakthrough Black Diamond Carbon & Nano Silver Technology

Multiple UOG products selected as contenders for the prestigious CES 2026 Picks Awards & TechRadar Pro Awards

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- United One Group (UOG) America, a pioneer in smart wellness technology, today announced the official global debut of its next-generation performance and recovery wearables at CES 2026. Leveraging proprietary material science, UOG introduces a new category of "functional wellness gear" designed to enhance human mobility and natural recovery without the need for batteries or external power.

Recognizing these advancements, UOG has entered multiple products into the CES 2026 Picks Awards (presented by TWICE, TechRadar Pro, and Residential Systems) and the TechRadar Pro Awards. These entries highlight UOG's commitment to shaping the future of health, performance, and non-invasive recovery.

The Award-Contending Lineup Includes:

UOG All Pro Sports Socks: Enhanced stability and fatigue reduction for elite athletes.

UOG Premium Knee & Compression Arm Sleeves: Targeted support for joint protection and muscle recovery.

UOG Deep Sleep & Headache Relief Band: Non-pharmaceutical support for rest and relaxation.

UOG Foot Pain Relief & Diabetic Support Socks: Specialized care for circulation and neuropathy management.

The Science: Black Diamond Carbon & Nano Silver All showcased products are powered by UOG's proprietary dual-action technology, designed to work in harmony with the body's natural energy:

Black Diamond Carbon Technology: This innovative approach utilizes specialized carbon particles derived from black diamond sources. These particles are scientifically engineered to stimulate blood flow, enhance microcirculation, and emit beneficial elemental wavelengths that support overall wellness. The technology works in tandem with high-performance fabrics—such as those in UOG Sports Socks and Knee Sleeves—to offer superior breathability, resilience, and comfortable support for muscles and joints.

This innovative approach utilizes specialized carbon particles derived from black diamond sources. These particles are scientifically engineered to stimulate blood flow, enhance microcirculation, and emit beneficial elemental wavelengths that support overall wellness. The technology works in tandem with high-performance fabrics—such as those in UOG Sports Socks and Knee Sleeves—to offer superior breathability, resilience, and comfortable support for muscles and joints. Nano Silver Technology: UOG incorporates extremely small particles of pure silver, recognized for their powerful antimicrobial and healing properties. By integrating silver at the nanoscale, UOG products effectively combat odor-causing bacteria to maintain a fresh environment against the skin. Additionally, the silver component provides soothing properties, helping to reduce skin irritation and support the body's natural immune responses during recovery.

A Word from Leadership "CES 2026 is the perfect stage to demonstrate that the future of wearable technology isn't just about chips and sensors—it's about advanced materials," said David Kim, Vice President of United One Group America. "We have developed a solution that delivers measurable wellness benefits—from better sleep to faster athletic recovery—simply by wearing it. We invite the world to experience the difference firsthand at our booth."

Setting a New Standard in Smart Wellness UOG's ecosystem is designed to serve a wide range of users, from elite sports teams seeking injury prevention to medical patients requiring diabetic foot care and circulation support.

Experience the Difference at CES 2026 Attendees and media are invited to visit the UOG booth for live demonstrations, including real-time circulation testing and fatigue-recovery measurements.

Location: Las Vegas Convention Center

Las Vegas Convention Center Booth: #56227

#56227 Dates: January 6 – 9, 2026

About United One Group (UOG) America United One Group America is a U.S.-based innovator in smart wellness and recovery technology. By combining advanced materials science with functional ergonomics, UOG develops products that enhance the quality of life, physical performance, and general well-being.

