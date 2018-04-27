Update: Local Officials Honor Survivors of Domestic Violence, Human Trafficking, and Sexual Assault on Monday, April 30

For the past three years, 1736 FCC has collaborated as a DART provider with the Los Angeles Police Department and Mayor Eric Garcetti's Office of Public Safety. As part of DART, 1736 FCC advocates accompany police officers on domestic violence calls and provide on-site victim support, counseling and safety planning. 1736 FCC advocates also offer specialized training in domestic violence for law enforcement and violence prevention education for the general public. Through this program hundreds of victims are served each year on a 24/7 basis through calls to 1736 FCC hotlines, police accompaniment, and follow-up care.

During the candlelight ceremony, survivors will be honored and remembered. Survivors will speak about their experiences with domestic violence, human trafficking and sexual assault. It is hoped that the candlelight ceremony will become an annual event for the community to attend to honor these brave people that survive the brutalities of abuse and violence and move forward to live full lives free of abuse and violence.

1736 FCC's CEO, Carol Adelkoff, will also be honored during the event with a "Woman of Persistence" award from the League of California Cities Women's Caucus for her dedicated service, commitment, and advocacy for victims of abuse. U.S. Representative Nanette Diaz Barragán (CA-44), LA County Supervisor Mark Ridley Thomas, and LA City Councilmember Joe Buscaino will speak at the event along with other local dignitaries to be confirmed.

The event will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the LAPD Harbor Division Station Conference Room at 2175 John S. Gibson Boulevard, San Pedro, CA 90731.

1736 Family Crisis Center is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to serving vulnerable community members in the greater Los Angeles area. Its mission is to comprehensively help children, women, men, and families through crisis circumstances, including domestic violence, human trafficking, sexual assault, homelessness, poverty, and post-traumatic stress disorder, improving their prospects for long-term housing, financial stability, and success. 1736 Family Crisis Center manages a wide range of life-saving programs, annually serving more than 6,000 people directly and reaching approximately 20,000 more through educational outreach services.

