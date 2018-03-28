Uphold Launches XRP With Zero Fees

"There has been huge demand for XRP and Uphold is one of the first platforms to make XRP easily accessible," said Adrian Steckel, Uphold's CEO. "Uphold was first with Bitcoin Cash and Bitcoin Gold, and we are again responding to interest from our members in establishing a first with XRP."

Starting today, Uphold members can purchase XRP, with zero fees, for the first five million XRP purchased. They will be able to trade XRP across seven different cryptocurrencies, 23 fiat currencies, and four precious metals. In the coming weeks, the Uphold platform will also connect to the XRP ledger to enable deposits and withdrawals of XRP. Uphold members have been requesting availability of XRP for some time. In a recent poll, over 12,000 Twitter followers voted for XRP support ahead of all other cryptocurrencies.

"The XRP ecosystem is diversifying and growing rapidly," said Miguel Vias, head of XRP markets at Ripple. "The listing of XRP on Uphold, a strong retail platform that offers customers easy access to digital assets, underscores the significant increase in demand for XRP."

XRP is now available across the 184 countries which have access to Uphold's consumer-friendly wallet with industry-leading security. Via its API integrations, the Uphold platform also powers cryptocurrency payroll services, AI-powered robo-trading, gold trading, and browser-based advertising payments. Integration partners include: Brave, Heleum, AUsecure and Bitwage among others.

