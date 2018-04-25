Upserve Opens Customer Operations Center in Denver, CO

Upserve has appointed Mike Coar as senior vice president of customer operations to lead over 100 team members nationwide. Based in Denver, Mike brings 25 years of experience in operational and product development roles delivering and supporting a host of advanced technology.

Staffing of Upserve's Denver center began early this year, and became fully operational in March. Upserve is the only company in the restaurant technology industry to transparently publish its leading platform reliability and customer support metrics on its status site, https://status.breadcrumb.com/. Recent customer operations metrics include:

99.994% Breadcrumb POS by Upserve platform availability (Q1 2018)

4.7 stars out of 5.0-star rating on leading independent review sites ( April 2018 )

) Less than 10 seconds: average wait time to speak with an agent via live chat (Q1 2018)

76% of all support phone calls answered within 30 seconds ( March 2018 )

) 82% customer satisfaction rate on resolution of support cases ( April 2018 )

"Unfortunately, legacy restaurant point of sale providers are notorious for terrible customer support," said Angus Davis, CEO and founder of Upserve. "At Upserve, we proudly distinguish ourselves by providing the most reliable, always-on restaurant point of sale platform, backed by the most dependable, professional and friendly customer support."

Upserve joins a host of other technology companies that have recently flocked to the flourishing Denver, Colorado area, which offers tremendous resources and talent, as well as a high standard of living.

"We considered several cities across the nation for Upserve's 'HQ2,'" explained Davis. "We were attracted to Denver's growing, highly talented workforce, great restaurant culture and fantastic quality of life. In Denver, you might say we found a key for every door."

About Upserve

Upserve is the magic ingredient that helps restaurateurs thrive, putting everything they need in one place. In a single platform, Upserve offers the market-leading cloud point of sale for restaurants, Breadcrumb POS by Upserve; actionable analytics through Upserve HQ; transparent processing with Upserve Payments; mobile restaurant management with Upserve Live, and seamless integration with leading third-party restaurant apps via the Upserve Marketplace. Thousands of restaurants use Upserve to manage relationships with more than 57 million active diners, process over $12 billion in annual sales, and serve over 36 million meals per month. Upserve is headquartered in Providence with additional offices in San Francisco, New York City, and Denver. For more information, please visit Upserve.com.

Media Contact

Meghan Kavanaugh

(401) 423-4179

meghankavanaugh@upserve.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/upserve-opens-customer-operations-center-in-denver-co-300636090.html

SOURCE Upserve

Related Links

http://Upserve.com

