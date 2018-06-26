Upsher-Smith Wins Silver Stevie® at 2018 American Business Awards®

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small. More than 200 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

"We are honored to have been selected for a Stevie award," said Jennifer Colvin, Vice President, Marketing, Corporate Communications & Commercial Analytics, Upsher-Smith, who was on hand at this year's award ceremony. "It's an exciting time for our Company. In 2017, we were involved in one of the most significant acquisitions in our industry. Our communications team worked hard to ensure a smooth, successful transition and we are pleased that the American Business Awards committee recognized our efforts with this prestigious award."

"The nominations submitted for The 2018 American Business Awards were outstanding. The competition was intense, and those recognized as Stevie Award winners should be immensely proud of this accomplishment," said Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the Stevie Awards.

More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. Details and the list of 2018 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC is a trusted U.S. pharmaceutical company that strives to improve the health and lives of patients through an unwavering commitment to high-quality products and sustainable growth. Since 1919, we've brought specialty generics and other products to a wide array of customers, backed by our attentive level of service, our strong industry relationships, and our dedication to uninterrupted supply. As we approach our 100th year in business, we enter a new ambitious era that has been accelerated by our 2017 acquisition by Sawai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 10,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 60 nations.

