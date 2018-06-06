Upstream Oil & Gas Start-Up Tracker Report 2018

DUBLIN, June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Upstream Oil & Gas Start-Up Tracker - Issue 1" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The upstream oil and gas industry is increasingly focused on cutting costs and improving recovery rates through radical innovation and digital transformation. The Start-Up Tracker is a resource to help the upstream industry identify solution providers with specific solutions to industry challenges.
The Start-Up Tracker provides a rich database of start-up companies that have a current industry application or an application for another industry that can be translated to upstream oil and gas.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Companies to Action
- Qpilot - Company Profile
- Qpilot - Analyst Viewpoint & Company Demo Video
- PhDsoft - Company Profile
- PhDsoft - Analyst Viewpoint & Company Demo Video
- Sourcewater - Company Profile
- Sourcewater - Analyst Viewpoint & Company Demo Video
- The Last Word
- Scoring Methodology
