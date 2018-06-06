The upstream oil and gas industry is increasingly focused on cutting costs and improving recovery rates through radical innovation and digital transformation. The Start-Up Tracker is a resource to help the upstream industry identify solution providers with specific solutions to industry challenges.

The Start-Up Tracker provides a rich database of start-up companies that have a current industry application or an application for another industry that can be translated to upstream oil and gas.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Companies to Action

Qpilot - Company Profile

Qpilot - Analyst Viewpoint & Company Demo Video

PhDsoft - Company Profile

PhDsoft - Analyst Viewpoint & Company Demo Video

Sourcewater - Company Profile

Sourcewater - Analyst Viewpoint & Company Demo Video

The Last Word

Scoring Methodology



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3wvlk7/upstream_oil_and?w=5



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/upstream-oil--gas-start-up-tracker-report-2018-300661071.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

