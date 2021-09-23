US and EU Upstream Bioprocessing Market Report 2021 - Increasing Demand for Consumables and Single-use Technologies to Drive Growth in Upstream Bioprocessing

Sep 23, 2021, 10:00 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US and EU Upstream Bioprocessing Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides critical insights into the US and EU upstream bioprocessing market, highlighting drug demand trends, installed capacity developments, market revenue forecast by various segments, competitive landscape, and key growth opportunities that currently exist or are set to develop during the forecast period.
The study segments the market by an upstream segment of bioprocessing (media preparation systems and consumables and bioreactors - stainless steel and single-use) and region (the United States and European Union). The publisher delivers the market forecast and breakdown by various segments from 2020 to 2026 in this study, and the key underlying factors that are set to influence the growth of the overall market.
Research Highlights
- Biologics drug development pipeline and capacity expansion plans of biologics Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs) and biopharmaceutical companies
- Installed capacity breakdown by region
- Pros and cons of stainless steel bioreactors and single-use bioreactors
- Key acquisitions, investments, and collaborations in the bioprocessing industry
- Facility design considerations and innovations in expression systems
- Growth opportunities centering on single-use technologies, process optimization, and media and supplements
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the US and EU Bioprocessing Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Upstream Bioprocessing Market
- Scope of Analysis
- Market Segmentation
- Key Growth Metrics for the US and EU Upstream Bioprocessing Market
3. Market Trends and Dynamics
- Growth Drivers for the Upstream Bioprocessing Market
- Growth Restraints for the Upstream Bioprocessing Market
- Key Competitors and Vendor Landscape of Bioprocessing Industry
- Biopharmaceutical Industry Overview
- Biological Drug Development Pipeline, 2021
- Biological Drug Development Pipeline Analysis, 2021
- Bio-Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (Bio-CDMOs)
- Recent Capacity Expansion Plans - Upstream Bioprocessing Market
4. Revenue Forecast
- Forecast Framework - Bioprocessing Market
- Forecast Methodology - Upstream Bioprocessing Market
- Forecast Assumptions and Considerations - Upstream Bioprocessing Market
- Quantity Demand Forecast - Mammalian Cell Culture Based Drugs
- Quantity Demand Forecast Analysis - Mammalian Cell Culture-based Drugs
- Capacity Requirement to Meet Volume Demand Forecast - Mammalian Cell Culture-based Drug Manufacturing
- Capacity Requirement to Meet Volume Demand Forecast Analysis - Mammalian Cell Culture-based Drug Manufacturing
- Installed Capacity of Biomanufacturing - US and EU
- Installed Capacity Analysis of Biomanufacturing - US and EU
- Installed Capacity of Biomanufacturing by Region - US and EU
- Installed Capacity Analysis of Biomanufacturing by Region - US and EU
- Revenue Forecast - Upstream Bioprocessing Market: US and EU
- Revenue Forecast - Media Preparation Systems and Consumables Segment: US and EU
- Revenue Forecast Analysis - Media Preparation Systems and Consumables Segment: US and EU
- Revenue Forecast - Bioreactor Segment: US and EU
- Revenue Forecast Analysis - Bioreactor Segment: US and EU
- Revenue Forecast - Stainless Steel Bioreactor Systems: US and EU
- Revenue Forecast Analysis - Stainless Steel Bioreactor Systems: US and EU
- Revenue Forecast - Single-use Bioreactor Systems: US and EU
- Revenue Forecast Analysis - Single Use Bioreactor Systems: US and EU
- Stainless Steel Bioreactor Systems Versus Single-use Bioreactor Systems
- Cost of Manufacturing in Upstream Bioprocessing
5. Competitive Landscape
- Competitive Environment - Upstream Bioprocessing Market
- Top Market Participants - Upstream Bioprocessing Market
- Some of the Key Acquisitions in the Bioprocessing Industry
- Business Models in the Bioprocessing Industry
- Key Investments and Collaborations in the Bioprocessing Industry
6. Facility Designs and Emerging Innovations
- Design Considerations - Bioprocessing Facilities
- Comparative Analysis of Different Facility Types
- Emerging and Exciting Innovations in Biomanufacturing
7. Growth Opportunity Universe - Upstream Bioprocessing Market
- Growth Opportunity 1: Single-use Technology in Manufacturing Standardization of Next-generation Biologics
- Growth Opportunity 2: Cell Retention Technologies for Process Intensification
- Growth Opportunity 3: Innovations in Serum-free Media and Supplements for Boosting Cell Growth
8. Next Steps
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m28fxg
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article