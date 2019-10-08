US and European Interventional Oncology Devices Market Assessment for Breast Cancer During the Forecast Period, 2016-2020
DUBLIN, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US and European Interventional Oncology Devices Market Assessment for Breast Cancer, Forecast to 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The research service provides an overview of the interventional oncology devices market for breast cancer in the big five countries in Europe and in the United States. The study provides a four-year forecast from 2016 to 2020. The unique value of this study is that it provides insights gathered from more than 100 end users, including Interventional radiologists, interventional oncologists, and breast surgeons.
Breast cancer surgical treatment has evolved from the days of the radical mastectomy to breast conservation surgery. However, over the last 5 years, there has been a stipulated increase in adoption for percutaneous treatment modalities for breast cancer instead of surgery. These modalities include cryoablation, radiofrequency ablation, microwave ablation, laser ablation, and ultrasound ablation. There are also the newest kinds of HIFU and embolization techniques that are used to treat tumors with precision. The biggest advantage is that most of these procedures are an outpatient procedure and require minimal time for conducting the procedure.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Overview of Interventional Oncology Devices for Breast Cancer, US and Europe
- Infrastructure Summary
- Ablation Devices Market for Breast Cancer - Overview
- Ablation Procedure and Market for Breast Cancer - Comparison of Europe and US
- Radiofrequency Ablation Device Market for Breast Cancer - Comparison of Europe and US
- Cryoablation Procedure and Market Comparison - Europe and US
- Microwave Ablation Devices for Breast Cancer - Comparison of Europe and US
- Ablation Devices Market for Breast Cancer - Europe and US Market Summary
- HIFU Devices Market Overview
- Embolization Devices Market Overview
- Total HIFU and Embolization Devices Market for Breast Cancer - Comparison of Europe and US
3. Interventional Oncology Devices Market, US - Hospital Infrastructure
- Overview of Resources and Facilities
4. Cancer Procedure Volume Analysis
- Total Interventional Procedures for All Cancer Versus Breast Cancer Procedures by Ablation
- Total Breast Cancer Procedures by Type of Radiation Therapy and Image-guided Modalities
5. Market Analysis - Ablation Devices Market in US
- Ablation Devices Market for All Cancers and Breast Cancer in US
- Competitive Analysis for Ablation Devices Market for Breast Cancer in US
6. Market Analysis - HIFU Devices Market in US
- HIFU Devices Market for All Cancer and Breast Cancer in US
7. Market Analysis - Embolization Devices Market in US
- Embolization Devices Market for All Cancer and Breast Cancer in US
- Competitive Analysis for Embolization Devices Market for Breast Cancer in US
8. End-user Perspective of Interventional Devices Market for Breast cancer in US
- Factors Influencing Ablation Device Adoption in Clinical Settings
- Factors Influencing Adoption of Interventional Devices
- Product Price Trends and Impact on Procurement
- Service Capabilities and Offerings by Manufacturers
- Patient Referral Trends and Medical Conferences
9. Interventional Oncology Devices Market, UK - Hospital Infrastructure
- Overview of Resources and Facilities
10. Cancer Procedure Volume Analysis
11. Market Analysis - Ablation Devices Market in UK
12. Market Analysis - HIFU Devices Market in UK
13. Market Analysis - Embolization Devices Market in UK
14. End-user Perspective of Interventional Devices Market for Breast Cancer in UK
15. Interventional Oncology Devices Market, France - Hospital Infrastructure
16. Cancer Procedure Volume Analysis
17. Market Analysis - Ablation Devices Market in France
18. Market Analysis - HIFU Devices Market in France
19. Market Analysis - Embolization Devices Market in France
20. End-user Perspective of Interventional Devices Market for Breast Cancer in France
21. Interventional Oncology Devices Market, Germany - Hospital Infrastructure
22. Cancer Procedure Volume Analysis
23. Market Analysis - Ablation Devices Market in Germany
24. Market Analysis - HIFU Devices Market in Germany
25. Market Analysis - Embolization Devices Market in Germany
26. End-user Perspective of Interventional Devices Market for Breast Cancer in Germany
27. Interventional Oncology Devices Market, Italy - Hospital Infrastructure
28. Cancer Procedure Volume Analysis
29. Market Analysis - Ablation Devices Market in Italy
30. Market Analysis - HIFU Devices Market in Italy
31. End-user Perspective of Interventional Devices Market for Breast Cancer in Italy
32. Interventional Oncology Devices Market, Spain - Hospital Infrastructure
33. Cancer Procedure Volume Analysis
34. Market Analysis - Ablation Devices Market in Spain
35. Market Analysis - HIFU Devices Market in Spain
36. Market Analysis - Embolization Devices Market in Spain
37. End-user Perspective of Interventional Devices Market for Breast Cancer in Spain
38. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity - Collaborations and Partnerships from Vendors
- Strategic Imperatives
39. Conclusion
- The Last Word - 3 Big Predictions
- Legal Disclaimer
