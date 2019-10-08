US and European Interventional Oncology Devices Market Assessment for Breast Cancer During the Forecast Period, 2016-2020

DUBLIN, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US and European Interventional Oncology Devices Market Assessment for Breast Cancer, Forecast to 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The research service provides an overview of the interventional oncology devices market for breast cancer in the big five countries in Europe and in the United States. The study provides a four-year forecast from 2016 to 2020. The unique value of this study is that it provides insights gathered from more than 100 end users, including Interventional radiologists, interventional oncologists, and breast surgeons.



Breast cancer surgical treatment has evolved from the days of the radical mastectomy to breast conservation surgery. However, over the last 5 years, there has been a stipulated increase in adoption for percutaneous treatment modalities for breast cancer instead of surgery. These modalities include cryoablation, radiofrequency ablation, microwave ablation, laser ablation, and ultrasound ablation. There are also the newest kinds of HIFU and embolization techniques that are used to treat tumors with precision. The biggest advantage is that most of these procedures are an outpatient procedure and require minimal time for conducting the procedure.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

2. Market Overview of Interventional Oncology Devices for Breast Cancer, US and Europe

Infrastructure Summary

Ablation Devices Market for Breast Cancer - Overview

Ablation Procedure and Market for Breast Cancer - Comparison of Europe and US

and US Radiofrequency Ablation Device Market for Breast Cancer - Comparison of Europe and US

and US Cryoablation Procedure and Market Comparison - Europe and US

and US Microwave Ablation Devices for Breast Cancer - Comparison of Europe and US

and US Ablation Devices Market for Breast Cancer - Europe and US Market Summary

and US Market Summary HIFU Devices Market Overview

Embolization Devices Market Overview

Total HIFU and Embolization Devices Market for Breast Cancer - Comparison of Europe and US

3. Interventional Oncology Devices Market, US - Hospital Infrastructure

Overview of Resources and Facilities

4. Cancer Procedure Volume Analysis

Total Interventional Procedures for All Cancer Versus Breast Cancer Procedures by Ablation

Total Breast Cancer Procedures by Type of Radiation Therapy and Image-guided Modalities

5. Market Analysis - Ablation Devices Market in US

Ablation Devices Market for All Cancers and Breast Cancer in US

Competitive Analysis for Ablation Devices Market for Breast Cancer in US

6. Market Analysis - HIFU Devices Market in US

HIFU Devices Market for All Cancer and Breast Cancer in US

7. Market Analysis - Embolization Devices Market in US

Embolization Devices Market for All Cancer and Breast Cancer in US

Competitive Analysis for Embolization Devices Market for Breast Cancer in US

8. End-user Perspective of Interventional Devices Market for Breast cancer in US

Factors Influencing Ablation Device Adoption in Clinical Settings

Factors Influencing Adoption of Interventional Devices

Product Price Trends and Impact on Procurement

Service Capabilities and Offerings by Manufacturers

Patient Referral Trends and Medical Conferences

9. Interventional Oncology Devices Market, UK - Hospital Infrastructure

Overview of Resources and Facilities

10. Cancer Procedure Volume Analysis

11. Market Analysis - Ablation Devices Market in UK

12. Market Analysis - HIFU Devices Market in UK

13. Market Analysis - Embolization Devices Market in UK

14. End-user Perspective of Interventional Devices Market for Breast Cancer in UK

15. Interventional Oncology Devices Market, France - Hospital Infrastructure

16. Cancer Procedure Volume Analysis

17. Market Analysis - Ablation Devices Market in France

18. Market Analysis - HIFU Devices Market in France

19. Market Analysis - Embolization Devices Market in France

20. End-user Perspective of Interventional Devices Market for Breast Cancer in France

21. Interventional Oncology Devices Market, Germany - Hospital Infrastructure

22. Cancer Procedure Volume Analysis

23. Market Analysis - Ablation Devices Market in Germany

24. Market Analysis - HIFU Devices Market in Germany

25. Market Analysis - Embolization Devices Market in Germany

26. End-user Perspective of Interventional Devices Market for Breast Cancer in Germany

27. Interventional Oncology Devices Market, Italy - Hospital Infrastructure

28. Cancer Procedure Volume Analysis

29. Market Analysis - Ablation Devices Market in Italy

30. Market Analysis - HIFU Devices Market in Italy

31. End-user Perspective of Interventional Devices Market for Breast Cancer in Italy

32. Interventional Oncology Devices Market, Spain - Hospital Infrastructure

33. Cancer Procedure Volume Analysis

34. Market Analysis - Ablation Devices Market in Spain

35. Market Analysis - HIFU Devices Market in Spain

36. Market Analysis - Embolization Devices Market in Spain

37. End-user Perspective of Interventional Devices Market for Breast Cancer in Spain

38. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity - Collaborations and Partnerships from Vendors

Strategic Imperatives

39. Conclusion

The Last Word - 3 Big Predictions

