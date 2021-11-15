US Biometric Authentication Market: Behavioral Biometrics Set to Restructure the Authentication Landscape in the Next 5-8 Years

DUBLIN, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biometrics Use Is on the Rise for Payments: Banks and Merchants, Get Ready to Adopt Faces and Fingertips for Authentication" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report explains the current biometric authentication market and discusses the driving factors that influence the rate of adoption and how different stakeholders can gain a foothold in this rapidly growing ecosystem.

Highlights include:

Overview of biometric authentication

Leading developments in this sector, including the rise of behavioral biometrics in fraud detection and prevention

Analysis of the U.S. regulatory landscape and the challenges faced by companies interested in consumer biometrics

Multiple case studies on the implementation of biometric authentication in retail, banking, card payments, and digital payments

Recommendations on partnership and revenue growth opportunities

The report also covers the breadth of today's biometric authentication technologies, including how the introduction of behavior-based security has the potential to transform the payments industry. Through outlining the success and challenges faced by global entities in implementing this cutting-edge technology, this report provides readers with valuable insights on how to introduce innovative products in this field.

Additionally, the legislative developments at the state and federal levels in biometrics and consumer privacy are outlined to provide readers with a comprehensive perspective on the current regulatory landscape.

Companies Mentioned

Amazon

Apple

Callsign

Fujitsu

MasterCard

Royal Bank of Scotland

Visa

Key Topics Covered:

Authentication and Biometrics Defined

Biometic Authentication Basics

Need for and Importance of Biometrics Is Clear

Use of Biometrics Benefits Consumers, Merchants, and Banks Alike

Card Issuer Implementations

Use Case Scenarios and Progress by Biometric Method

Use of Card-Based Fingerprint Biometrics

Use of Face Biometrics

Behavioral Biometrics- An Emerging Sector

U.S. Government Errs in Biometric Implementation

Regulatory Status

Conclusions and Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jvjvcr

