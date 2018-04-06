US Cancer Vaccine Market Outlook 2018: Rising Cancer Incidences, Ability to Reduce Healthcare Expenditure, Rising Awareness, Patient Assistance Programs, Government Initiatives & Strong Pipeline

According to the report titled Promising Outlook - US Cancer Vaccine Market, the US is the largest market for cancer vaccines amongst all the geographic regions worldwide. The report provides information about the current and future scenario of this market. The report also highlights the major drivers, such as increasing cancer incidences in the country, rising awareness, and strong pipeline, for the US Cancer Vaccines Market. Furthermore, the report also gives information related to the commercially available cancer vaccines. It also covers the restraints hampering the growth of the market, and future opportunities.

Owing to all these shortcomings, researchers are developing novel treatment options, such as cancer vaccines, for this disease. Cancer vaccines have always been considered as a high potential method for preventing and treating cancer even though they have not been able to achieve their expected sales. However, the market for these vaccines is expected to witness decent growth in the coming years due to the launch of new cancer vaccines and increasing awareness among people about this treatment option.



On the basis of the type of cancer for which the vaccine is targeted, the market has been segmented into three types, namely, liver cancer, HPV related cancer, and others. On the basis of the type of vaccine, the market has been further sub-divided into prophylactic vaccines and therapeutic vaccines. The prophylactic vaccines accounted for the largest share in 2017. The large share of this market is attributed to various vaccination programs organized by the US government for prevention against HPV and hepatitis. The therapeutic vaccines are expected to witness high growth in coming years due to a strong pipeline.



Furthermore, the report also covers the FDA's vaccine approval procedure, and its guidance to the industry for developing therapeutic cancer vaccines. Additionally, the report also enlists the pipeline of cancer vaccines which are in various clinical trial phases. The patent analysis of products in the US has also been added in the report on the basis of a year of grant, type of patent, and assignee of the patent.



The prominent players in US Cancer Vaccines Market have been discussed in the last section of the report. A brief business overview and financial information about each of these players have been provided, along with their product portfolios, product pipeline, and recent developments. Overall, the research contains exhaustive information that will help clients in formulating market strategies and assessing opportunity areas in the US Cancer Vaccines Market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Analyst View



2. Research Methodology



3. Cancer Statistics by Demographics

3.1 Prevalence, Incidences and Mortality

3.2 Leading States by Incidences

3.3 Leading Cancers by Incidences

3.3.1 Male Cancer Incidences

3.3.2 Female Cancer Incidences

3.3.3 Children Cancer Incidences



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Cancer Incidences

4.1.2 Ability to Reduce Healthcare Expenditure

4.1.3 Rising Awareness

4.1.4 Patient Assistance Programs

4.1.5 Government Initiatives

4.1.6 Strong Pipeline

4.1.7 Technological Advancements

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High Cost of Cancer Vaccines

4.2.2 Side-Effects of Cancer Vaccines

4.2.3 Vaccine Supply Shortages

4.2.4 Insurance Issues Related to Cancer Vaccination

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Therapeutic Cancer Vaccines

4.3.2 Adjuvant Cancer Vaccines



5. Cancer Vaccines Market Outlook

5.1 Key Product Analysis

5.1.1 Provenge

5.1.1.1 Market Analysis

5.1.2 T-Vec/Imlygic

5.1.2.1 Market Analysis

5.1.3 HPV Vaccine

5.1.3.1 Gardasil

5.1.3.1.1 Market Analysis

5.1.3.2 Cervarix

5.1.3.2.1 Market Analysis

5.1.4 HBV Vaccines

5.1.4.1 Engerix-B & Twinrix

5.1.4.1.1 Market Analysis

5.1.4.2 Recombivax HB

5.1.4.2.1 Market Analysis

5.1.4.3 Pediarix/ Infanrix

5.1.4.3.1 Market Analysis



6. Cancer Vaccines Market by Cancer Type



7. Cancer Vaccine Market by Application



8. Potential Cancer Vaccine Candidates: An Opportunity Assessment

8.1 Prophylactic Vaccine

8.2 Therapeutic Vaccine

8.2.1 Prostate Cancer

8.2.2 Breast Cancer

8.2.3 Lung Cancer

8.2.4 Colorectal Cancer



9. US Patent Analysis

9.1 Patents by Year

9.2 Patents by Category

9.2.1 Utility Patents

9.2.2 Design Patents

9.2.3 Plant Patents

9.3 Patents by Company

9.4 Patents by Assignee Type

9.4.1 By Assignee Name

9.4.2 By Assignee State



10. Regulatory Environment

10.1 Vaccine Approval Process

10.2 FDA Guidance for Industry: Clinical Considerations for Therapeutic Cancer Vaccines

10.2.1 Considerations for both Early and Late Phase Clinical Trials

10.2.1.1 Patient Population

10.2.1.2 Monitoring the Immune Response

10.2.1.3 Biomarkers as Evidence of Efficacy

10.2.1.4 Adjuvants Used to Stimulate Immune Response

10.2.1.5 Multi-antigen Vaccines

10.2.1.6 Disease Progression/Recurrence Immediately or Shortly after the Initial Administration of Cancer Vaccines

10.2.1.7 Concomitant and Subsequent Therapies

10.2.2 Considerations for Early Phase Clinical Trials

10.2.2.1 Starting Dose and Dosing Schedule

10.2.2.2 Booster and Maintenance Therapy

10.2.2.3 Dose Escalation

10.2.2.4 Single-arm versus Randomized Phase-2 Trials in Early Development

10.2.3 Considerations for Late Phase Clinical Trials

10.2.3.1 Safety Profile from Early Phase Clinical Trials

10.2.3.2 Endpoints

10.2.3.3 Statistical Issues

10.2.3.4 Control Issues

10.2.3.5 Delayed Vaccine Effect

10.2.3.6 Autologous Vaccine Trials

10.2.3.7 Accelerated Approval Regulations



11. Competitive Landscape



12. Company Profiles

12.1 Merck & Co., Inc.

12.2 GlaxoSmithKline plc.

12.3 Dendreon Pharmaceuticals LLC

12.4 Amgen Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/nzbbrr/us_cancer_vaccine?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-cancer-vaccine-market-outlook-2018-rising-cancer-incidences-ability-to-reduce-healthcare-expenditure-rising-awareness-patient-assistance-programs-government-initiatives--strong-pipeline-300625534.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

