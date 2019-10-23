US-China Trade Conflicts After Trump-Xi Meeting at G20: Predictions for the Short, Medium, and Long-Term Development Trends

DUBLIN, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Development of US-China Trade Conflicts After Trump-Xi Meeting at G20" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

During the G20 Summit this year, the US and Chinese presidents met up and reached an agreement to ratchet down their trade fight. After the meeting, US President Donald Trump made two major announcements: the US government will not impose further tariffs on another $325 billion of Chinese goods and allow US companies to resume sales to Huawei provided no threat to national security.

While these decisions have eased the tension to the worldwide supply chain, the US-China trade conflict has severely affected the division of labor in the global economic system established over the past few decades. This report provides an overview of the latest development of US and China trade conflicts and examines how the IT industry must reposition in the new economic systems under a joint leadership structure dubbed the G2 (the US and China).



List of Topics

Latest development of the US and China trade conflicts and announcements made in G20 Summit

trade conflicts and announcements made in G20 Summit Predictions for the short, medium, and long-term development trends

Analysis of impact on the industry

Insights from an industrial analytical perspective

Key Topics Covered:



1. Background

1.1 G2's Announcements in G20 Summit

1.2 US Tech Companies Sidestep Trump's Huawei Ban



2. Short, Medium, and Long-term Development Trends

2.1 Short-term Development: Situation Seems to Get Better

2.2 Medium-term Development: To Strengthen Ties with Non-US Suppliers

2.3 Long-term Development: To Construct Homegrown Industry Chain



3. Impact on the Industry



Companies Mentioned



Apple

ARM

Huawei

Panasonic

Reuters

Tsinghua Unigroup

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1pkx3e



