U.S. Construction Market Historical Data 2012 - 2020: Construction Output, New/Renovations, Residential and Non-Residential Buildings

This report comprises construction data from 2012 to 2020 for the United States of America providing an overview of the main indicators and trends in the sector.

Within this report are major topics in the construction industry, such as macroeconomic indicators, construction investment, building permits, and industry development that are relevant for decision-making in the construction sector and related industries. The number of building permits for residential and non-residential buildings are compared with the number of completed units in both sectors.



Additionally, the industry development is reported through a detailed display of construction output within the three main areas: residential building, non-residential building, and civil engineering. Whether the construction is new or a renovation is also reported for both residential and non-residential buildings.



Moreover, data for residential buildings is further broken down into single-family and multi-family houses; data for non-residential buildings are similarly separated into industry, warehouses, commercial, offices, hotels, public, agriculture, and others. Such detailed information allows for a greater overview of the construction industry in the United States of America in order enable the reader to understand and assess the construction industry. The data is the most current information as of January 2021.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Economy

1.1 GDP Yearly: Yoy

1.2 Unemployment Yearly: Rate



2. Demography

2.1 Population: Population in Millions



3. Construction Output

3.1 Construction Output: in Bil. Eur Yearly

3.2 Construction Output: in % Yearly

3.3 Construction Output: Total in Bil. Eur Yearly

3.4 Construction Output: Residential Building in Bil. Eur Yearly

3.5 Construction Output: Non-Residential Building in Bil. Eur Yearly

3.6 Construction Output: Civil Engineering in Bil. Eur Yearly



4. Construction Output New/Reno

4.1 Construction Output: Total Construction in Bil. Eur Yearly

4.2 Construction Output: Total Construction in % Yearly

4.3 Construction Output: Residential Building in Bil. Eur Yearly

4.4 Construction Output: Residential Building in % Yearly

4.5 Construction Output: Non-Residential Building in Bil. Eur Yearly

4.6 Construction Output: Non-Residential Building in % Yearly

4.7 Construction Output: Civil Engineering in Bil. Eur Yearly

4.8 Construction Output: Civil Engineering in % Yearly



5. Residential Building

5.1 Dwellings: Permitted Units Yearly

5.2 Dwellings: Completed Units Yearly

5.3 Dwellings: Permitted Units Quarterly

5.4 Dwellings: Completed Units Quarterly



6. Residential Building by Type of Building

6.1 Dwellings in Single-Family Houses/Multi-Family Houses: Permitted Units

6.2 Dwellings in Single-Family Houses/Multi-Family Houses: Completed Units



7. Non-Residential Building

7.1 Non-Residential Buildings: Permitted M Yearly

7.2 Non-Residential Buildings: Completed M Yearly



8. Non-Residential Building by Type of Building

8.1 NRB All Buildings: Permitted Yearly (In 1.000 M)

8.2 NRB All Buildings Split: Permitted M, % of Total Yearly

8.3 NRB All Buildings: Completed Yearly (In 1.000 M)

8.4 NRB All Buildings Split: Completed M, % of Total Yearly





