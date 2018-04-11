US Demand for Paper Industry Machinery to Reach $3.6 Billion in 2022

CLEVELAND, April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- US paper industry machinery demand is forecast to total $3.6 billion in 2022, according to Paper Industry Machinery: United States, a report recently released by Freedonia Focus Reports. Increasing paper and paperboard production and the desire of producers to reduce operating costs through upgrades to more efficient machinery will drive gains over the forecast period.

More information about the report is available at

https://www.freedoniafocusreports.com/Paper-Industry-Machinery-United-States-FF75023/

Demand for converting machinery is projected to grow the fastest and remain the largest of any segment through 2022. Domestic suppliers will benefit from the upward trend in paper product shipments projected through 2022.

These and other key insights are featured in Paper Industry Machinery: United States. This report forecasts US paper industry machinery demand and shipments in nominal US dollars at the manufacturer level to 2022. Total demand and shipments are segmented by product in terms of:

wood preparation and other pulp mill machinery

paper production machinery

finishing machinery

converting machinery

parts and attachments

To illustrate historical trends, total demand, total shipments, the various demand segments, and trade are provided in annual series from 2007 to 2017.

Each month, The Freedonia Group – a division of MarketResearch.com – publishes over 20 new or updated Freedonia Focus Reports, providing fresh, unbiased analysis on a wide variety of markets and industries. Published in 20-30 pages, Focus Report coverage ranges from raw materials to finished manufactured goods and related services such as freight and construction. Additional Industrials reports can be purchased at Freedonia Focus Reports or MarketResearch.com.

Analysis is intended to guide the busy reader through pertinent topics in rapid succession, including:

total historical market size and industry output

segmentation by products and markets

identification of market drivers, constraints, and key indicators

segment-by-segment outlook in five-year forecasts

a survey of the supply base

suggested resources for further study

