U.S. Durable Medical Equipment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product Type And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

U.S. Durable Medical Equipment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product Type (Personal Mobility Devices, Monitoring and Therapeutic Devices), And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05867076/?utm_source=PRN



The U.S. durable medical equipment market size is expected to reach USD 79.6 billion by 2027, exhibiting a 6.0% CAGR over the forecast period. Increasing incidence of cancer and other diseases such as diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, and multiple sclerosis is projected to propel the growth. In addition, increasing approvals of durable medical equipment (DME) is anticipated to drive the product adoption. Rising prevalence of chronic diseases requiring long-term care, rapidly growing geriatric population, and increasing penetration of home healthcare services and staff are other factors driving the product demand.



The demand for durable medical equipment is expected to witness rise over the forecast period, as they are designed in accordance with patient acceptance and compliance.Rapid technological developments and investments in R&D activities by the key market players are anticipated to make these product more convenient and user-friendly.



This is encouraging patients to adopt this DME technology for chronic illnesses, which in turn is projected to drive the growth of the market in the forthcoming years.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

• Monitoring and therapeutic devices emerged as the largest segment during the forecast period, owing to the ease of use of the products

• Rising demand for new technologies along with advanced healthcare infrastructure is facilitating the market growth during the forecast period

• Personal mobility devices is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment over the study period as these facilities offer custodial care like door openers, wheelchairs and scooters.

• Few of the key players operating in the U.S. durable medical equipment market include Invacare Corporation; Sunrise Medical; ArjoHuntleigh; Hill-Rom; Stryker; Medline Industries, Inc.; Medical Device Depot, Inc.; GF Health Products Inc.; Carex Health Brands; Baxter International, Inc.; Becton, Dickinson and Company; and Joerns Healthcare LLC



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05867076/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

