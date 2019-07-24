LOS ANGELES, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Office of Management and Budget published the final rule regarding EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program Modernization changes today.

The most important change is the increase in the minimum investment amount requirement from $500,000 to $900,000 for projects in Targeted Employment Areas (TEAs).

US Green Card To Cost Much More For Foreign Investors

This rule amends previous Department of Homeland Security (DHS) regulations concerning the employment-based, fifth preference (EB-5) immigrant investor classification, specifically regarding the modernization of the EB-5 program.

Under the EB-5 program, eligible individuals can apply for lawful permanent residence within the United States by investing in a U.S. based commercial enterprise and creating ten full-time jobs for qualified U.S. workers. Changes to the regulations include reformed Targeted Employment Areas (TEAs) designations, priority date retention, an increase in the minimum investment amounts, and clarifications on USCIS procedures for removing permanent residence conditions. The rule is being issued to include EB-5 program reforms and update of existing policies. The rule in its entirety can be found here .

Specifically of interest to individuals looking to invest is the timeline for implementation, which will take effect November 21, 2019. Potential investors are encouraged to file their EB-5 application before these and other changes take effect in the next few months.

Increased interest in the EB-5 visa has the U.S. Department of State (DOS) anticipating longer wait times for EB-5 principal investors. "Now is the best time for to secure an early priority date as the waiting list will only get longer the closer we get to November 21st," states experienced US Immigration Lawyer and EB-5 Investment Banker, Vivek Tandon. "The wait time for an EB-5 visa is still much shorter than other green card programs and continues to offer attractive benefits for investors."

About EB5 BRICS:

EB5 BRICS is offering one-on-one meetings in several cities around the globe within the next three weeks to assist potential investors. The meetings, facilitated by an experienced U.S. Immigration lawyer, will help individuals learn about the changes, as well as select USCIS pre-approved EB-5 projects offered by leading EB 5 regional centers.

Media Contact:

Vivek Tandon, Esq

EB5 BRICS, LLC

8383 Wilshire Blvd., Ste. 800

Beverly Hills, CA 90211

213.344.5941

218757@email4pr.com

https://www.eb5brics.com/

SOURCE EB5 BRICS, LLC

Related Links

https://www.eb5brics.com

