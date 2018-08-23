US Grower joins Saskatchewan's Bold Growth Inc.

SASKATOON, Aug. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Bold Growth Inc.'s (Bold Growth) Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Andrew Condin, announces a new strategic hire and provides a construction progress update.

Bold Growth welcomes cultivation expert and grower Jeff (last name confidential) to the team. Jeff is a third-generation horticulturalist and has grown everything from hydroponic tomatoes to seasonal flowers. He is responsible for many cultivation achievements, including producing 14 million plants from unrooted cuttings and tissue culture (annually).

"Jeff's depth and breadth of experience are unparalleled, and we are pleased to welcome him to Bold Growth to lead our cultivation team," says Condin.

"I am excited to be joining the Bold Growth team and bringing my lifetime of horticulture growing and management knowledge to the Cannabis industry," says Jeff, who will call Saskatchewan home starting this Fall.

Jeff's work area on Bold Growth's 62-acre site will be ready for his arrival, as the construction of the 56,018 square-foot indoor cultivation and processing facility is on schedule for completion this Fall.

"Our mechanical and electrical systems are now being installed, and our grow rooms are nearing the finishing stages of development. We couldn't be more excited to see our plans come together," says Condin.

"Once granted LP status, our goal is to produce high-quality cannabis oil and extracts in Canada for medical and recreational uses," says Condin. "To achieve our goal, we mandate high standards and invest in hiring experienced professionals with the right expertise."

For more information, including partnership and investment opportunities, contact info@boldgrowth.ca or visit boldgrowth.ca.

Bold Growth is a late-stage applicant to become a Licensed Producer under Health Canada's ACMPR and has successfully passed the security clearance phase of the application and is currently in the review stage. With construction on schedule, Bold Growth will submit an evidence package to Health Canada for a cultivation license this Fall.

Certain statements contained in this release may be considered "forward-looking" and are prospective. These forward-looking statements sometimes include words to the effect that we or our management believe a stated condition or result. All estimates and all comments that describe our objectives, goals, or plans are forward-looking statements. Since comments address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements due to any number of factors, including, limited to, fluctuations in interest rates, political and economic conditions, industry competition and our ability to attract and retain key personnel. We do not undertake to review or update these forward-looking statements.

