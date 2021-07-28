U.S. In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market Research Report 2021-2026 - Technological Advances & Innovations and Single Parents & Same-Sex Couples Taking Infertility Treatments

DUBLIN, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. in-vitro fertilization market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.45% during the period 2021-2026.



Over the past few years, the infertility treatment market has been growing at a healthy rate because of rising awareness regarding the availability of various infertility treatment options through the government. Vendors advocating IVF awareness and campaigns are increasing the acceptance of IVF procedures and a surge in fertility tourism, which boosts the growth of the U.S.

IVF market. Technological advancements and innovations are being majorly focused on by the fertility clinics and fertility treatment centers to improve the treatment outcomes, surging the growth of the IVF market. Some modern in-vitro fertilization technologies are assisted hatching, Cult-Active, EmbryoGen, Embryo glue, and Intracytoplasmic sperm injection.

Investors are purchasing and acquiring fertility clinics with a high success rate of fertility treatment. New investors are discovering the attractiveness of infertility treatment after seeing the success of recent investments and establishing fertility clinics with sophisticated infrastructure.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS

The consumables segment is likely to witness the highest absolute growth of 43.16% in the U.S. in-vitro fertilization (IVF) market during the forecast period compared to media and equipment product segments.

As the market is witnessing the increased demand for infertility treatments, this created huge competition among the vendors to offer a wide range of innovative media, consumables, and the devices necessary for infertility treatment.

Japan , India , and the U.S. have a greater number of in-vitro fertilization clinics compared to other countries.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE



The US in-vitro fertilization market is characterized by the presence of global, regional, and local vendors. In recent years, the global infertility treatment market has witnessed many strategic initiatives by key vendors, which is expected to intensify market competitiveness in the upcoming years. Infertility treatment is a niche industry with high margins for manufacturers, especially for vendors offering equipment, media, and related consumables, that are widely used during ART procedures. Players are expected to have active participation in the U.S. in-vitro fertilization market to maximize profit.



Prominent Vendors

The Cooper Companies

Cook Medical

Vitrolife

FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific

Merck Group

Hamilton Thorne

Other Prominent Vendors

CARL ZEISS

Kitazato USA

Rocket Medical

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thomas Medical

Nidacon

Esco Lifesciences

GYNEMED

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:



1. How big is the U.S. IVF market?

2. What is the growth rate of the US in vitro fertilization (IVF) market?

3. Which segment accounted for the largest in-vitro fertilization market share?

4. Who are the key players in the US in-vitro fertilization market?

5. What are some of the technological advancements and innovations in the IVF market?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusions

4.1.2 Exclusions

4.1.3 Market Estimation Caveats

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the Study

4.3.1 Market Segmentation by Products

4.3.2 Market Segmentation by Procedures

4.3.3 Market Segmentation by End-Users



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Infertility Overview

7.2 IVF Treatment Overview



8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Technological Advances & Innovations in IVF

8.2 Single Parents & Same-Sex Couples Taking Infertility Treatments

8.3 Financial Assistance Programs & Employer Benefits for Infertility Treatment

8.4 Private Equity/Venture Capital Funding in IVF Clinics



9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Increasing Prevalence of Infertility

9.2 Rising Obesity Cases

9.3 Increasing Acceptance of Art Procedures

9.4 Rise in Number of Fertility Clinics



10 Market Restraints

10.1 Lack of Standardized Government Regulations

10.2 High Cost of IVF

10.3 Ethical Challenges Related to IVF Treatment

10.4 Limitations & Risks Associated with IVF Treatment

10.5 COVID-19 Adversely Impacting IVF Procedural Volumes



11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Market Size & Forecast

11.2.1 Product Insights

11.2.2 End-Users Insights

11.2.3 Donor Type Insights

11.3 Five Forces Analysis



12 Product

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 Consumables

12.4 Media

12.5 Equipment



13 End-Users

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Fertility Clinics

13.4 Hospitals



14 Donor Type

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 Fresh Non-Donor

14.4 Frozen Non-Donor

14.5 Fresh Donor

14.6 Frozen Donor



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Competition Overview

15.2 Market Share Analysis

