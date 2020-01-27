U.S. Lawns Reports Impressive Performance, Setting Stage for Record-Breaking 2020

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Lawns, a leading grounds maintenance and landscape franchise, closed out a successful year and recently unveiled its plans for 2020. The only franchise to offer an exclusive commercial property focus in grounds maintenance, U.S. Lawns AUV (average unit volume) sales jumped more than two percent over last year, kickstarting the brand's goal to increase system-wide revenue by 20 percent. With 15 territories awarded in 2019 alone, U.S. Lawns has plans to double that number in the year ahead with 30 new territories plotted for franchise expansion.

Building off last year's success, U.S. Lawns plans to not only expand its national footprint, but to grow the amount of resources available to its franchise network. The brand recently launched a module-based technology platform in 2019, which is designed to help streamline operations and educate franchisees on topics, like customer service, sales, industry trends and more. This platform was part of a larger 2020 strategy to strengthen the U.S. Lawns workforce as a whole. The brand plans to further refine their recruitment process and build out their training and continued education programs to better the system and the communities it serves across the country.

"While growth is always top of mind when approaching a new year, we always make a point to also turn that vision inward to see how we can be better as an organization," shared Ken Hutcheson, who has been President of U.S. Lawns for more than 25 years. "With Midwest expansion on the horizon and some pretty aggressive plans in place, it's more important than ever that we invest in the education and training of our own. By making sure our teams are the best they can be, we're able to continually deliver on our promise to both franchisees and their customers – 100 percent satisfaction."

The brand's continued focus on its team members and ensuring their success helped U.S. Lawns earn a spot in Franchise Business Review's Hall of Fame, a designation given to brands who've landed on FBR's Top Franchisee Satisfaction list in 10 separate years.

Vision 2020, the strategy guiding the U.S. Lawns leadership team through the next 12 months, is multi-pronged and includes various new programs and opportunities for franchisees to drive lead generation in their markets. One of which includes placing a laser focus on the brand's "The Triple Bottom Line," a theme introduced at U.S. Lawns' annual convention held in October. The comprehensive plan aims to improve profit (driving unit level profitability through elevated programs and operations), its people (looking for ways to continue to be the "Best Place to Work") and the planet (empowering the organization to operate with environmental sustainability in mind).

To become a part of the ever-growing $99-billion-a-year-industry, prospective franchisees can expect a total investment between $59,500 – $141,300 with discounts available for conversion candidates and military veterans. Recession resistant, the U.S. Lawns franchise opportunity includes unparalleled home office support complete with comprehensive training before, during and several months after new franchisees start operating, resulting in a brand standard 100 percent satisfaction guaranteed for both franchisees and clients.

For franchisee testimonials and more information about U.S. Lawns franchise opportunities, visit: uslawnsfranchise.com.

About U.S. Lawns

Founded in 1986, U.S. Lawns is a leading franchise opportunity that specializes in year-round grounds maintenance and landscape services exclusively for commercial businesses. All of U.S. Lawns' landscaping experts provide professional grade, customized grounds care in addition to snow and ice management services to corporate campuses, retail centers, industrial parks, multi-family residential communities and other commercial customers. Every U.S. Lawns franchisee is committed to improving the communities and lives of those they work with every day. With more than 260 franchises open and operating, the U.S. Lawns business model prioritizes both the franchisee and the client, a key factor that has led the company to guarantee both 100% client satisfaction and franchisee success. For more information, visit www.USLaws.com.

