US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Now Offers to Help a Family Get Compensated If Their Loved One/Navy Veteran With Confirmed Mesothelioma Recently Died Before the Compensation Claim Could Begin

NEW YORK, April 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate is now offering to help a family to get properly compensated if their loved one/US Navy Veteran recently died before the mesothelioma compensation claims process could begin. The group is offering to provide on the spot access to some of the nation's most skilled mesothelioma attorneys provided the Navy Veteran's family has a pathology report from a medical doctor that confirms the mesothelioma diagnosis and provided it has been less than one year since the original report confirming this rare asbestos exposure cancer.

For more information a family in this very difficult situation is welcome to contact the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate anytime at 800-714-0303. The group wants to emphasize they are advocates and not a law firm and that their services are free. http://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

According to the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate, "What most US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma or their family members do not realize is once the person is diagnosed with this rare form of cancer-the statute of limitations clock starts ticking. Because mesothelioma can be such an aggressive form of cancer by the time some Navy Veterans are diagnosed they are already dying and they did not have a chance to talk to a qualified attorney or start the financial compensation claims process. If a family in the horrible situation we have outlined would call us anytime at 800-714-0303 we would like to try to help.

"Our number one priority is seeing to it that US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma receive the very best possible financial compensation settlement results. If this is not possible because the US Navy Veteran with confirmed mesothelioma has recently died-we will try to help their family get compensated for their loss. We want to emphasize the mesothelioma financial compensation potential for a family in this situation can be in the hundreds of thousands of dollars or more as we would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303." http://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The types of questions the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate will need answers to include:

"What type of job did your husband or dad have in the US Navy?" (examples: Boiler technician, mechanic, electrician, welder, machinist, plumber-steamfitter, maintenance, etc.)

"Where was your husband's or dad's navy ship based?" ( San Diego, California ; Norfolk, Virginia ; New London, Connecticut ; Providence, Rhode Island ; Bangor, Washington ; Honolulu, Hawaii ; Kings Bay Georgia ; or Mayport, Florida )

; ; ; ; ; ; ; or ) "Did the loved one/Navy Veteran ever mention they spent time at a shipyard for the repair of the navy ship or submarine they were assigned to?

"Did the loved one/Navy Veteran ever mention the names of shipmates who were on the same ship your husband/dad was assigned to?"

The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate is only group in the nation that will provide on the spot access to some of the nation's most skilled, experienced and capable mesothelioma attorneys for a US Navy Veteran or their family. If a loved/US Navy Veteran one has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma, or if family has recently lost a loved one/Navy Veteran to confirmed mesothelioma please call the group anytime at 800-714-0303 for their unsurpassed free services. http://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

For more information about current US Navy Aircraft Carriers, Submarines and Surface Ships please review the Navy website on these topics: https://www.navy.com/about/equipment/vessels.html.

For a description of the current US Navy fleet please review an amazing chart created by Popular Mechanics: https://www.popularmechanics.com/military/navy-ships/a15297/us-navy-entire-fleet/

