U.S. News & World Report Unveils the Best Hybrid and Electric Vehicles

"Electrified vehicles are now mainstream, with offerings from every major automaker," says Jamie Page Deaton, managing editor of U.S. News Best Cars. "These awards show that an affordable hybrid, plug-in or EV can help consumers save money and reduce their carbon footprint. While luxury models may not provide the same value as hybrids and EVs from mainstream brands, they allow consumers to make a positive environmental impact without compromising performance or luxury."

2018 Best Hybrid and Electric Cars

The winning models across six categories have the best combination of price, performance in the U.S. News Best Cars rankings and mpg, mpg-e or EV range.

The Chevrolet Bolt EV beat the Tesla Model S by a wide margin for Best EV, with the Hyundai Ioniq EV a close third. Though some Model S trims have a much longer range than the Bolt, the range of the base Model S is only 21 miles more than the range of the Bolt, and the Bolt's price is roughly $37,000 less.

Though the Toyota Prius dominates hybrid sales, the Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid (one of three models in the Ioniq line) won Best Hybrid. The Ioniq, which debuted for 2017, has a lower starting price than the Prius and better fuel economy.

"The Prius is the first – and only – hybrid many car shoppers consider," Page Deaton said. "That's a mistake. Models like the Ioniq offer consumers all the benefits of the more established Prius, as well as some extras, all at a lower price."

The Prius line won Best Plug-In Hybrid with its Prime trim on the strength of its high overall score in the U.S. News Best Car Rankings and its high mpg-e rating.

Since 2007, U.S. News Best Cars, the automotive channel of U.S. News & World Report, has published rankings for the majority of new vehicles sold in America. Each year, U.S. News also publishes the Best Cars awards, including Best Vehicle Brands, Best Cars for the Money and Best Cars for Families. U.S. News Best Cars had more than 65 million visitors over the past year, with the majority of consumers actively shopping for a car. Eighty percent of active shoppers reported that the U.S. News Best Cars site influenced their car purchasing decision.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is a digital news and information company that empowers people to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives. Focusing on Education, Health, Personal Finance, Real Estate, Travel, Cars and News, www.usnews.com provides consumer advice, rankings, news and analysis to serve people making complex decisions throughout all stages of life. More than 30 million people visit www.usnews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-news--world-report-unveils-the-best-hybrid-and-electric-vehicles-300630755.html

SOURCE U.S. News & World Report

Related Links

http://www.usnews.com

