U.S. News Announces Keynote Speakers to Headline Healthcare of Tomorrow 2018

Key health leaders – hospital executives, policymakers, insurers, consumer advocates and industry analysts – will address the rapid shifts transforming the healthcare space. Session topics include strengthening emergency preparedness plans in an era of mass casualty events, lessons learned from the front lines of the opioid epidemic, and insights from a former Navy SEAL officer on leading complex organizations with highly effective teams. Featured speakers confirmed so far include:

Opening Keynote, Nov. 14:

Roy Beveridge , M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Humana

, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Laurie H. Glimcher , M.D., President and CEO, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

, M.D., President and CEO, A. Marc Harrison , M.D., President and CEO, Intermountain Healthcare

, M.D., President and CEO, Kevin E. Lofton , CEO, Catholic Health Initiatives

, CEO, Eric Murphy , CEO, OptumInsight & Enterprise Growth Officer, Optum

, CEO, OptumInsight & Enterprise Growth Officer, Peter WT Pisters, M.D., President, University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

Susan Story , President and CEO, American Water

Keynote Luncheon, Nov. 15:

Michael L. Cheatham , M.D., Chief Surgical Quality Officer, Orlando Health

, M.D., Chief Surgical Quality Officer, Chris Fussell , Former Navy SEAL Officer; President, McChrystal Group

, Former Navy SEAL Officer; President, Mark W. Kline , M.D., Physician-in-Chief, Texas Children's Hospital

, M.D., Physician-in-Chief, Todd P. Sklamberg , CEO, Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center and Sunrise Children's Hospital in Las Vegas

, CEO, Holly Stuart , Director, Patient Experience, Orlando Health

Closing Keynote, Nov. 16:

Marcelo Bigal, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer, Purdue Pharma

Susan Herman , Deputy Commissioner for Collaborative Policing, New York City Police Department

, Deputy Commissioner for Collaborative Policing, Laura G. Kehoe , M.D., Medical Director, Substance Use Disorder Bridge Clinic, Massachusetts General Hospital

"Amid an influx of new technologies and the constant presence of public health challenges, healthcare professionals continue to display ingenuity when facing these changes," said Brian Kelly, editor and chief content officer at U.S. News. "The Healthcare of Tomorrow forum provides an opportunity for leaders from across the health landscape to convene and share how they best serve their communities."

The in-depth breakout sessions will examine next steps for value-based care, smart strategies for implementing population health, the case for transparency, advances in artificial intelligence and telemedicine, and more. Additional topics will focus on issues specific to pediatric hospitals and the U.S. News Best Hospitals and Best Children's Hospitals rankings.

About Healthcare of Tomorrow

U.S. News & World Report brings its legacy of healthcare reporting, analysis and industry insights to life in this annual leadership forum. Healthcare of Tomorrow, presented by U.S. News Best Hospitals, unites a community of forward-thinking executives to exchange ideas, share best practices and set new standards for patient care. The sixth annual event will be held in Washington, D.C., from November 14-16, 2018.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is a digital news and information company that empowers people to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives. Focusing on Health, Education, Money, Travel, Cars and News, USNews.com provides consumer advice, rankings, news and analysis to serve people making complex decisions throughout all stages of life. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

