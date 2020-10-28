U.S. Patent Granted for Innovative Oil Recovery Process

PASADENA, Texas, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Patent No. 10,801,310, entitled, "USING GASES AND HYDROCARBON RECOVERY FLUIDS CONTAINING NANOPARTICLES TO ENHANCE HYDROCARBON RECOVERY" was issued on October 13, 2020. This patent was the result of a collaboration between Nissan Chemical America Corporation, a worldwide leader in nanotechnology, and Messer Americas, a world leader in industrial gases. The inventors are Robin Watts, Kevin Watts, John Edmond Southwell, David Holcomb, Naveed Aslam and Yusra Khan Ahmad. The technology—branded as nanoActiv® HnP—combines Nissan Chemical America's patented nanoparticle fluids with Messer's gases. Their collaborative treatment method is a unique energized, fast-turnaround style "Huff 'n Puff"—incorporating nanoActiv® fluids with a carbon dioxide (CO₂) or a nitrogen (N₂) gas application to enhance oil and gas recovery.

Robin Watts, Messer Americas' Oil & Gas Program Manager states, "nanoActiv® HnP enables the recovery of hydrocarbons to be accomplished faster, more completely, most cost-effectively and with longer efficacy than existing options on the market today."

"The unique combination of our specially-surface-treated nanoparticles with Messer's highly effective application method is proving to be valuable for reviving wells, and increasing oil and gas returns," says NCA Senior Petroleum Engineer, Yusra Ahmad.

"One of the key features of nanoActiv® HnP is the simplicity in executing the treatment, with which operators have been very pleased," said Robin Watts. "We believe this technology will have a significant impact for oil and gas producers worldwide."

According to Messer's Oil and Gas experts, a recent Woodford Formation Well – treated with nanoActiv® HnP powered by Messer Americas' nitrogen – continues to experience sustained daily gas production levels 120% greater than its originally completed initial daily production levels. Another well in the Buda Formation has produced an incremental of 11,600 BOE, and the well continues to produce more than 3x MCFD of gas at ~1,000 days post-treatment. The production improvements provided by the nanoActiv® HnP treatments can give operators a reliable, cost-effective alternative to other re-stimulation/remedial methods and provide a practical, economically viable solution for full field re-development enhanced recovery.

About Messer Americas

Messer is one of the leading industrial gas companies in North and South America. Messer represents a USD $3 billion global enterprise with presence in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, together with Messer Group. To learn more, visit www.messer-us.com.

About nanoActiv®

nanoActiv® solutions are high-efficiency intervention additives and methods—maximizing hydrocarbon production rates for production services (remediation and restimulation) and new completions.

For more information on nanoActiv®, visit www.nanoactiv.com.

About Nissan Chemical America Corporation (NCA)

Nissan Chemical America Corporation is a division of Nissan Chemical Corporation founded in 1887 as the first chemical fertilizer manufacturer in Japan. A forerunner in chemical innovations for more than 130 years, Nissan Chemical currently manufactures products for the chemical, agrochemical, and pharmaceutical industries and is a market leader in the production of nanomaterials for the automotive, coatings, electronics, and oil and gas recovery industries.

