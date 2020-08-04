U.S. Payment Gateways Market, Outlook to 2022 - Growth Correlates with e-Commerce Sales Expansion, Driven Majorly by COVID-19

DUBLIN, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gateways Become Rising Force in U.S. Payments Industry: A Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research report provides analysis and insight on the current state of the U.S. payments gateway market, supported by e-commerce sales data forecast.

Highlights of this research report include:

How gateways have become an essential payments vendor category

Market data forecast for retail and travel e-commerce

Gateways that compete in the U.S. market

Contrasting paths of 2020 e-commerce sales categories due to COVID-19

Assessment framework for merchants considering gateway payment solutions

Payment gateways are the fastest growing part of the payments industry's value chain and have become disruptive forces that in some instances supplant legacy payments players such as merchant acquirers and processors. Payment gateways are a high growth and an intensely competitive category within the U.S. payments industry, offering both core and added-value services aimed at both consumer and B2B online merchants.



E-commerce has been the driving force in the rise of payment gateways. These firms are lean and nimble, with the DNA of fintechs. Gateways serve online merchants, enabling them to accept card payments across borders and in multiple currencies for both consumers and B2B. With a crowded field of competing gateways, merchants face a daunting task of choosing from this large vendor category that serves the U.S. market with an ever-expanding array of payment solutions.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

Gateways Become An Essential Payments Vendor Choice For Online Merchants

Early Gateways Enabled Online Card Payments

3. Gateways Step Up by Expanding Beyond Core Transaction Services

Gateways' Growth Correlates With E-commerce Sales Expansion

4. E-commerce Sales Reveal Contrasting Results Due to COVID-19

Consumer Online Buying Habits Will Continue To Grow E-Commerce

5. Mobile Shopping Becomes Main Force in E-Commerce



6. Gateway Services Provide an Assessment Framework for Merchants

Gateways Responded To Merchant Online Pain Points

Transaction Processing

Revenue Optimization

Merchant Business Solutions

7. Conclusion

List of Tables & Figures

Table 1: Many gateways compete in the US market

Figure 1: US E-commerce rising as percent of total sales, showing a CAGR of 187%

Figure 2: A Tale of Two E-commerce Spend Categories 2015-2022

Table 2: US E-Commerce Sales Forecast for 2020-2022

Figure 3: The mobile phone is a major shopping device for tech forward consumers

Figure 4: More consumers are shopping with their mobile phones in 2019 than 2018

Figure 5: Gateways have evolved beyond core payment transactions into a mix of added-value, revenue optimization and merchant business solutions

Companies Mentioned



2Checkout

ACI Worldwide

Adyen

AEVI

Authorize.Net

Bambora

BluePay

BlueSnap

Bolt

Braintree

CardConnect

Checkout.com

Converge

Cybersource

Elevon

FIS

Fiserve

Global Payments

Ingenico

JPMorgan Chase

Mastercard

Paysafe

Spreedly

Stripe

WePay

TSYS

US Bank

Visa Worldpay

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hgahdv

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

