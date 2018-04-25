U.S. Pet Grooming Products & Services Sales Approach $3 Billion on Strength of Pets as Family Trend: Report

ROCKVILLE, Md., April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A clean pet makes for a happy pet parent. Survey data published in Pet Grooming, Skin & Coat, and Spa Products and Services in the U.S., 2nd Edition, a brand new report by market research firm Packaged Facts, reveal that 76% of pet owners claim it is important to keep their pets clean and fresh smelling. This strong preference is tied to the pets as family trend and has created a thriving market for pet grooming products and services.

"Treating pets as family members has been a significant trend in the pet market for the past decade, with the vast majority of pet owners today considering their pets to be part of the family. With more pet owners keeping their pets close by both at home and on the go, it's driving them to seek out grooming services and products that will allow them to keep their pets clean and well-kept," says David Sprinkle, research director for Packaged Facts. "As a result the movement towards treating pets as family members is undoubtedly one of the overriding factors impacting sales in the grooming market, both services and products."

Sales of pet grooming and spa services and products were just shy of $3 billion in 2017, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 5% for the 2013-2017 period. Pet grooming and spa services sales exceeded $2 billion in 2017, while pet grooming and spa product sales reached more than $600 million in 2017.

Unlike other segments of the U.S. pet industry, the pet grooming market is unique in that it involves both:

products , targeted to the do-it-yourself pet owner who grooms the pet at home or at a self-service facility





, targeted to the do-it-yourself pet owner who grooms the pet at home or at a self-service facility as well as, services, which encompass thousands of groomers and various venues—including stand-alone grooming salons, pet specialty stores, mobile units, and grooming operations based in other locations such as veterinary offices and doggy day care centers.

Both sides of the market have in common the goal of a clean, healthy, well-groomed pet. At the same time, the two sides are to some degree in competition with one another, since pet owners who groom their pets at home are prime customers of retail grooming products but less—and perhaps not at all—likely to use professional pet grooming services. Well aware of this push and pull, product makers often target both consumers and groomers, the former through "pro-style" products and the latter through larger containers and bulk sales. The overlap is evident in the many kinds of cross-over "pro-style" products and brands available to retail shoppers, notes Sprinkle.

The types of grooming products available for sale are as many and varied as the types of services offered by groomers. Beyond the pets as family trend, the main factors driving growth in the grooming market are the same as those impacting the pet market overall: premiumization, humanization, and wellness. Safety is also an issue, and the most successful grooming services and products are those that take both a pet- and owner-safe approach. Also, as with the pet market overall, the rapid growth of online sales is rapidly changing the retail dynamic, with marketers embracing omnichannel strategies that increasingly emphasize Internet initiatives, and with brick-and-mortar retailers looking for ways to keep pet owners coming into their stores, including via an increasing focus on pet services in the pet specialty channel.

