U.S. Pet Market Analysis 2020 - Mass Market Channels in Cat-Bird's Seat

The pet product shoe is officially on the other retail foot. After years of pet specialty superstores outperforming supermarkets and discount stores, in today's humanized and pet parent-ized pet industry, the mass channels are now in the cat-bird's seat. Two key developments, both intertwined with e-commerce, help explain this switch. First, mass retailers now feature very premiumized pet foods, including on-trend mass-market brands such as Rachel Ray Nutrish and Mars' CRAVE; channel-straddling Freshpet, whose superpremium refrigerated fresh pet food requires heavy foot traffic and is big in Walmart; and formerly pet-specialty-exclusive brands such as Blue Buffalo and Nutro. Secondly, while e-commerce has grown the overall market and not merely cannibalized, there has nonetheless been an element of robbing Pet Stores to pay Paul as pet superstores take most of the e-commerce hit.
Focusing on the new landscape of competition and interplay between brick-and-mortar channels and the Internet, U.S. Pet Market Focus: Mass Market Shoppers examines dog- or cat-owner shopper dynamics in the following retail sectors:
- Supermarkets
- Discount stores (discount mass merchandisers/supercenters such as Walmart or Target)
- Warehouse clubs (Costco, Sam's Club, and BJ's Wholesale Club).
The analysis provided in 'U.S. Pet Market Focus: Mass Market Shoppers' covers pet ownership patterns, demographics, and cross-channel shopping. Included are current (2019) and forecasted (2020 and 2024) dollar market sizes and market shares for each of these retail sectors, along with historically trended shopper shares. Coverage of pet owner shopping patterns are set in the context of current trends and future directions for retailing, drawing on the publisher's U.S. Pet Market Outlook 2019-2020 and overall catalog of pet and veterinary industry market reports.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Scope and Methodology
Introduction
- Retail Landscape for Pet Product Shopping
- The Competitive Situation
- Projected Pet Category Shares by Retail Channel
Supermarkets
- Table Overview of Supermarkets as Pet Market Competitors
- Supermarkets as Pet Category Competitors
- Channel and Pet Category Shopper Base
- Focus on Pet Category Shopper Demographics
Discount Stores
- Table Overview of Discount Stores as Pet Market Competitors
- Discount Stores as Pet Market Competitors
- The Competitive Situation
- Discount Stores as Pet Category Competitors
- Channel and Pet Category Shopper Base
- Focus on Pet Category Shopper Demographics
Wholesale Clubs
- Table Overview of Wholesale Clubs as Pet Market Competitors
- Wholesale Clubs as Pet Market Competitors
- The Competitive Situation
- Channel and Pet Category Shopper Base
- Focus on Pet Category Shopper Demographics
Companies Mentioned
- BJ's Wholesale Club
- Costco
- Sam's Club
- Target
- Walmart
