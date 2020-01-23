U.S. QSR Kiosk Market, Forecast to 2022 - QSRs are Adopting Self-Service Technologies in Various Configurations

DUBLIN, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2019 U.S. QSR Kiosk Market: Self-Service Kiosks Gaining Popularity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research report assesses the 2019 U.S. QSR kiosk market and its future growth prospects.

Highlights of the report include:

QSR kiosk market landscape in the U.S.

Self-service kiosk implementation drivers

U.S. QSR installed base of kiosks for large chains

Market data and forecast of QSR kiosks for 2019-2022

Leading QSR kiosk vendors

Hungry QSR customers do not like waiting in line, so many QSRs are providing them with a fast order, pay, and checkout experience with self-service kiosks. This meets consumers' liking for convenience and immediacy in their daily routines, especially when ordering food. Additionally, rising labor costs are causing QSRs to look for ways to increase staff productivity and order throughput.



This research report provides insight and market analysis on the fast-growing QSR kiosk market in the United States, where ordering via self-service kiosks in quick service restaurants is gaining popularity among consumers and QSRs are adopting the technology in various configurations.



Many consumers are becoming accustomed to order and pay with their smartphones. In-store kiosks can be a similarly satisfying experience and possibly better given their much larger screens. QSR operators also win with enhanced order accuracy and opportunity to upsell a customer's order by suggesting additional items.



The implementation of self-service kiosks in top quickservice restaurants stems from the digitization of the consumer merchant relationship and suggests that kiosks may be implemented as a point of purchase technology in other markets.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction



3. QSR Kiosks

Basic Characteristics and Configurations

Consumer Kiosk Usage

Drivers of QSR Merchants' Kiosk Implementation

4. The U.S. QSR Kiosk Market Landscape

Vendors

5. U.S. QSR Kiosk Market Analysis

Current Implementations

QSR Self-Service Kiosks installed in the United States : 2019

: 2019 U.S. Large-Chain QSRs' Kiosk Systemwide Sales

Leading Vendors of Kiosks to Large-Chain QSRs in the U.S.

6. Conclusions



