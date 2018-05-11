US Self-Lacing Shoes Market 2018 Forecast to 2022 - Driven by Product Innovations Leading to Product Premiumization

DUBLIN, May 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Self-lacing Shoes Market in the US 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The self-lacing shoes market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 23.23% during the period 2018-2022.

Self-lacing Shoes Market in the US 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is emergence of app-integrated self-lacing shoes. The US market is witnessing increased adoption of app-integrated self-lacing shoes. The demand GPS-enabled and app-integrated self-lacing shoes is high among athletes.

According to the report, one driver in the market is product innovations leading to product premiumization. The vendors in the self-lacing shoes market in the US have been focusing on product innovations. Such innovations help them retain and expand their customer bases. The introduction of innovative and technologically-advanced self-lacing shoes helps expand the customer base of a vendor.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high product cost. Self-lacing shoes are categorized by high costs. The high product cost can be attributed to their improved functionalities, increased features, and the nature of raw materials.

Key Vendors

  • Digitsole
  • Nike
  • Powerlace Technology
  • Puma
  • Synclaire Brands (ZeroTie)

Key Topics Covered

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2017
  • Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY RETAIL DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

  • Segmentation by retail distribution channel
  • Comparison by retail distribution channel
  • Online - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Offline - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Market opportunity by retail distribution channel

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

  • Segmentation by application
  • Comparison by application
  • Fitness and athletics - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Physically challenged - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Market opportunity by application

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

  • Emergence of app-integrated self-lacing shoes
  • Adoption of multiple promotional strategies
  • Growth in online sales and omnichannel retailing

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive landscape

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qhvj9j/us_selflacing?w=5

