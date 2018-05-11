US Self-Lacing Shoes Market 2018 Forecast to 2022 - Driven by Product Innovations Leading to Product Premiumization

DUBLIN, May 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Self-lacing Shoes Market in the US 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The self-lacing shoes market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 23.23% during the period 2018-2022.
Self-lacing Shoes Market in the US 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is emergence of app-integrated self-lacing shoes. The US market is witnessing increased adoption of app-integrated self-lacing shoes. The demand GPS-enabled and app-integrated self-lacing shoes is high among athletes.
According to the report, one driver in the market is product innovations leading to product premiumization. The vendors in the self-lacing shoes market in the US have been focusing on product innovations. Such innovations help them retain and expand their customer bases. The introduction of innovative and technologically-advanced self-lacing shoes helps expand the customer base of a vendor.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high product cost. Self-lacing shoes are categorized by high costs. The high product cost can be attributed to their improved functionalities, increased features, and the nature of raw materials.
Key Vendors
- Digitsole
- Nike
- Powerlace Technology
- Puma
- Synclaire Brands (ZeroTie)
Key Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY RETAIL DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
- Segmentation by retail distribution channel
- Comparison by retail distribution channel
- Online - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by retail distribution channel
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Segmentation by application
- Comparison by application
- Fitness and athletics - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Physically challenged - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by application
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Emergence of app-integrated self-lacing shoes
- Adoption of multiple promotional strategies
- Growth in online sales and omnichannel retailing
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive landscape
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qhvj9j/us_selflacing?w=5
