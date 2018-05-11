US Self-Lacing Shoes Market 2018 Forecast to 2022 - Driven by Product Innovations Leading to Product Premiumization

Self-lacing Shoes Market in the US 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



One trend in the market is emergence of app-integrated self-lacing shoes. The US market is witnessing increased adoption of app-integrated self-lacing shoes. The demand GPS-enabled and app-integrated self-lacing shoes is high among athletes.



According to the report, one driver in the market is product innovations leading to product premiumization. The vendors in the self-lacing shoes market in the US have been focusing on product innovations. Such innovations help them retain and expand their customer bases. The introduction of innovative and technologically-advanced self-lacing shoes helps expand the customer base of a vendor.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high product cost. Self-lacing shoes are categorized by high costs. The high product cost can be attributed to their improved functionalities, increased features, and the nature of raw materials.



Key Vendors

Digitsole

Nike

Powerlace Technology

Puma

Synclaire Brands (ZeroTie)

Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY RETAIL DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Segmentation by retail distribution channel

Comparison by retail distribution channel

Online - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Offline - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by retail distribution channel

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Segmentation by application

Comparison by application

Fitness and athletics - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Physically challenged - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by application

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Emergence of app-integrated self-lacing shoes

Adoption of multiple promotional strategies

Growth in online sales and omnichannel retailing

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive landscape

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

