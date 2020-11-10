U.S. Senate Candidate Khaled Salem Requests Release of American Detainees in Egypt and Saudi Arabia

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Khaled Salem, the candidate for U.S. Senate in the upcoming 2022 election, today issued a request that foreign governments release all American detainees. In particular, Khaled urged Egypt and Saudi Arabia to release Americans they are detaining as a way to demonstrate their friendship with the United States of America and signal their respect for President-Elect Joseph Biden. He wants U.S. embassies worldwide to speed up their processes of reviewing detention claims and follow up with all American detainees in their respective countries.

Khaled Salem Khaled Salem

"Americans would be shocked, and indeed should be quite angry at the way their own government treats fellow citizens in embassies and consulates around the world," said Khaled. "It's time for action." Khaled argues for new laws to protect dual American citizens from discrimination and inequality in American embassies. As a Senate candidate, Khaled has a unique perspective on this issue. If elected, he would be the first-ever immigrant Arab man to serve in the Senate.

Khaled is running against four-term incumbent Chuck Schumer in 2022. The longtime NY resident is renowned as a passionate advocate of human and religious rights for Americans at home and abroad. In addition to advocating for the release of American detainees in the Arab world and elsewhere, he argues for free university education and less restrictive immigration laws. His other policy positions include the following highlights:

Laws and procedures to reduce domestic violence nationwide.

A reduction in US military activity and presence in the Middle East .

. A policy that requires these regions pay for American military services.

The establishment of a home loan program for middle class single parents.

Khaled is running in the next general election, scheduled for Year 2022. Thirty-four of the Senate's 100 seats are being contested in these elections.

For more information, visit https://www.khaled2022forcongress.com/

Facebook: @Khaledforcongress

Twitter: @KhaledYork

Media contact:

Khaled Salem

[email protected]

202-933-7721

SOURCE Khaled Salem Campaign