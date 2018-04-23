U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy to Keynote LC's 163rd Commencement

PINEVILLE, La., April 23, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Louisiana College's 163rd Commencement will confer more than 200 degrees on May 5 at the Rapides Parish Coliseum. The 10 a.m. event features US Senator Dr Bill Cassidy as keynote speaker.

The entrance to the Louisiana College campus.

"The Louisiana College family is delighted and honored for Senator Cassidy to keynote what will be a memorable commencement for all attending," said Dr. Rick Brewer, president of Louisiana College. "As a physician, teacher, statesman, Christian leader, and family man, Senator Cassidy embodies the kind of heart and mind that we attempt to cultivate in our students as we live out our Vision of Preparing Graduates and Transforming Lives."

At the request of LC's trustees, three distinguished service awards will be presented. Recipients are: Dr. Argile Smith, former interim president; Dr. Cheryl Clark, Vice President for Academic Affairs; and Mr. Randall Hargis, Executive Vice President and CFO.

"I applaud the sentiment behind these awards and agree with our trustees that Drs. Smith and Clark and Mr. Hargis have rendered superlative service to the College that merits such recognition," Brewer said.

Continuing a tradition inaugurated by Brewer, several students will share aspects of their Louisiana College experience with attendees.

The Coliseum was suggested by students after school officials planned to hold Commencement exercises at one venue and then another. "It seems our plan to train students in analytical reasoning, critical thinking, and problem solving is paying dividends," Brewer said.

"Our basketball teams played several games at the Coliseum this season," Brewer continued, "and we are glad to return there for this special event. Since we have moved to only one graduation service per year, the 8000-seat site is a great choice."

Brewer said the Coliseum would be considered for future Commencement exercises. LC's Guinn Auditorium renovation necessitated using another venue for Commencement but is projected for a July completion.

Contact: Norm Miller, 318.487.7194, office | 706.969.0848, cell | 193496@email4pr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-senator-bill-cassidy-to-keynote-lcs-163rd-commencement-300633748.html

SOURCE Louisiana College

Related Links

https://www.lacollege.edu

