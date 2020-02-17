U.S. Smart Gas Meter Industry, Forecast to 2025

DUBLIN, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Smart Gas Meter Market 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US is the considerable smart gas meter market in the North America region. The country has a huge potential for the growth of the smart gas meter market. The US is the largest economy across the globe. In 2018, the US utilities had installed nearly 86.8 million advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) installations. Out of this 88% of the AMI, installations were residential customer installations.



In 2017, there were 1,308,715 miles of distribution mains, and 927,012 miles of service lines in operation in the US. Each distribution main and service line is equipped with several pumping and regulating stations to control the flow of natural gas in the pipeline system. At the point where the system connects to customers' piping, smart gas meters are installed to measure the amount of natural gas supplied to individual premises to reduce the theft and safeguard the pipelines. Thus, the increasing installation of smart gas meters across the US is attributing to the growth of the smart gas meter market.



Cohesive government initiatives towards the installation of smart meters in the US to drive the market growth in the country, as the government is taking immense steps to install every household and industry with smart meters to curb the ongoing gas theft which is done by meter tampering. As tampering of smart gas meters to save money is noxious and can cause minor leakages which in case if remained unnoticed can cause devastating effects such as an explosion. These factors are forcing the government to install smart meters.



The synching of smart gas meters with smartphones can easily be used to perform remote monitoring of the gas meters with smartphone apps thus, rising internet penetration, large adoption of high network technologies and smartphones are some major factors that have been driving the market growth.



