USAble Mutual Launches Innovative Health Coverage Option for Georgia Consumers

My WellSpent coverage poised to meet the demand for affordable, accessible primary, vision and dental care.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- USAble Mutual, a not-for-profit mutual insurance company, announced the launch today of My WellSpent, affordable coverage for primary care, vision and dental care, in the Georgia market. My WellSpent offers coverage for everyday healthcare needs, such as virtual and in-person primary care. Branded "A different kind of insurance," the goal is simple: Make the essentials easier and increase access to affordable health care services for employers and consumers.

My WellSpent's scheduled benefit, fixed indemnity plans allow customers to mix and match primary care, dental and vision at an affordable, predictable monthly rate without deductibles or copays. For individuals who are uninsured or underinsured, My WellSpent supplemental products minimize s out-of-pocket costs for the primary care services they use most.

While members can access services from any provider, My WellSpent products differ from traditional ancillary products by allowing members to access their benefits with no deductible or co-payments at the point of care by using a My WellSpent network provider. Unlike most ancillary products that require upfront payment and waiting for reimbursement, My WellSpent members have the choice of redeeming their benefits with no claims to file and no waiting for reimbursement.

"My WellSpent's integrated approach to benefits and its point of care redemption features make it a one-of-a kind product in Georgia. "Consumers and employers alike are seeking new and innovative solutions for the uninsured and underinsured," said Leann Rogers, Vice President, Key Client & Consultant Strategy. "We are excited to introduce new and innovative coverage solutions that support making basic care services more accessible and affordable in Georgia."

"My WellSpent brings a creative solution to the table for businesses and individuals alike. Coupled with other voluntary benefits, employers now have the opportunity to provide a stronger benefit package to their employees," said Kathy Workman, CEO of BeneTrend Partners, an employee benefits consultancy. "This product will help employers recruit and retain employees, and I will definitely include My WellSpent as a strategy for individuals and businesses."

My WellSpent has partnered with multiple convenient care, vision and dental providers to ensure customers have easy access to provider locations. With 1,397 points of care across the state, members will have convenient and local access to provider services. See our summary below and learn more at www.mywellspent.com .

Georgia: 1,397 total provider locations. Primary Care (67), Dental (491), Vision (839)

About USAble Mutual Insurance Company

USAble Mutual Insurance Company has a long history of creating health-related insurance plans and services to meet the needs of organizations and individuals. As a not-for-profit, mutual insurance company, USAble Mutual is owned by its policyholders and has as its sole purpose providing affordable, effective coverage for them. The company keeps operating expenses to a minimum and maintains financial reserves required by law but does not, in contrast with for-profit companies, pay dividends to shareholders.

