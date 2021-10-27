USD 1.11 Bn growth in Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market| Driven by Increasing Demand for EVs | Technavio

Market Dynamics

Factors such as increase in demand for electric vehicles, stringent government regulations and EPA guidelines that limit environmental hazards will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. But the safety issues related to the storage and transportation of spent batteries will restrict the market growth.

The effective use of lithium-ion batteries in biomedical devices is expected to open multiple growth opportunities for players in the market. But the restrictions on transporting lithium-ion batteries by air might impact the business of vendors during the forecast period.

Company Profiles

The lithium-ion battery recycling market report provides complete insights on key vendors including American Manganese Inc., American Zinc Recycling, Glencore Plc, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp., Neometals Ltd, Raw Materials Co. Inc., Recupyl Sas, Retriev Technologies, Sistemas de Tubo Ambiental SA de CV, and Umicore.

Competitive Analysis

The lithium-ion battery recycling market report includes the competitive analysis, which analyzes and evaluates the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. Some of the factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Source, the market is classified into non-mobility and mobility. The market demand from the non-mobility segment will be significant during the forecast period.

By Geography, the market is classified as APAC and ROW. APAC will have the largest share of the market.

Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 18% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.11 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 13.29 Regional analysis APAC and ROW Performing market contribution APAC at 85% Key consumer countries China, South Korea (Republic of Korea), Japan, and US Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled American Manganese Inc., American Zinc Recycling, Glencore Plc, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp., Neometals Ltd, Raw Materials Co. Inc., Recupyl Sas, Retriev Technologies, Sistemas de Tubo Ambiental SA de CV, and Umicore Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

