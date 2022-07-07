USD 1.23 Bn Growth in Coal Tar Pitch Market Size | 75% of the Growth Contribution from APAC | Technavio

Market Dynamics

Key Driver: The increasing use of aluminum across various industries is the major driver influencing the growth of the coal tar pitch market. Coal tar pitch contributes to the strength, density, and electrical conductivity characteristics of the anode and cathode used in the conversion of powder alumina into liquid aluminum. The increase in the production of aluminum will increase the need for coal tar pitch in the aluminum production process.

The increasing use of aluminum across various industries is the major driver influencing the growth of the coal tar pitch market. Coal tar pitch contributes to the strength, density, and electrical conductivity characteristics of the anode and cathode used in the conversion of powder alumina into liquid aluminum. The increase in the production of aluminum will increase the need for coal tar pitch in the aluminum production process. Key Challenge : Restrictions on the use of coal tar pitch is the major hindrance to the growth of the coal tar pitch market.

: Restrictions on the use of coal tar pitch is the major hindrance to the growth of the coal tar pitch market. Key Trend: Increasing use of advanced types of coal tar pitch is the major trend for the growth of the coal tar pitch market.

For further analysis on other key market dynamics, Read Sample Report

Competitive Analysis

The coal tar pitch market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market.

To make the most of the opportunities and recover from the post-pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The coal tar pitch market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

The competitive scenario provided in the coal tar pitch market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Companies Covered:

The coal tar pitch market report provides complete insights on key vendors including

China Steel Chemical Corp.

Coopers Creek Chemical Corp.

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd.

Industrial Quimica del Nalon SA

JFE Holdings Inc.

Koppers Inc.

Nippon Steel Corp.

NLMK Group

Rain Carbon Inc.

Sumitomo Corp.

Want to know about the specific product offerings of each contributing vendors, Request for Sample Now!

Market Segmentation

The report extensively covers coal tar pitch market segmentations by Application (aluminum smelters, graphite electrodes, and others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Revenue-generation segmentation highlights: The coal tar pitch market share growth by the aluminum smelters segment will be significant during the forecast period due to the dependency of the aluminum industry on coal tar pitch for aluminum smelting.

The coal tar pitch market share growth by the aluminum smelters segment will be significant during the forecast period due to the dependency of the aluminum industry on coal tar pitch for aluminum smelting. Regional Analysis: 75% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for the coal tar pitch market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions. Diverse use of activated carbon will propel the coal tar pitch market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Get Sample Report With Segment-based Market share and Growth Contribution

Related Reports:

Coal Tar Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Coal Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Charcoal Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026



Metallurgical Coal Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Coal Tar Pitch Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.34% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.23 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.10 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 75% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, Brazil, and Ukraine Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled China Steel Chemical Corp., Coopers Creek Chemical Corp., Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd., Industrial Quimica del Nalon SA, JFE Holdings Inc., Koppers Inc., Nippon Steel Corp., NLMK Group, Rain Carbon Inc., and Sumitomo Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Coal and consumable fuels

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application

5.3 Aluminum smelters - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Aluminum smelters - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Aluminum smelters - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Graphite electrodes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Graphite electrodes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Graphite electrodes - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 25: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 27: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 28: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 29: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 35: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 36: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 37: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 40: Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 42: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 43: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 44: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 China Steel Chemical Corp.

Exhibit 45: China Steel Chemical Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 46: China Steel Chemical Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 47: China Steel Chemical Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 48: China Steel Chemical Corp. - Segment focus

10.4 Coopers Creek Chemical Corp.

10.5 Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd.

Exhibit 52: Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 53: Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 54: Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 55: Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd. - Segment focus

10.6 Industrial Quimica del Nalon SA

Exhibit 56: Industrial Quimica del Nalon SA - Overview



Exhibit 57: Industrial Quimica del Nalon SA - Product and service



Exhibit 58: Industrial Quimica del Nalon SA - Key offerings

10.7 JFE Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 59: JFE Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 60: JFE Holdings Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 61: JFE Holdings Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 62: JFE Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 Koppers Inc.

Exhibit 63: Koppers Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 64: Koppers Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 65: Koppers Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 66: Koppers Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 Nippon Steel Corp.

Exhibit 67: Nippon Steel Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 68: Nippon Steel Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 69: Nippon Steel Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 70: Nippon Steel Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 NLMK Group

Exhibit 71: NLMK Group - Overview



Exhibit 72: NLMK Group - Business segments



Exhibit 73: NLMK Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 74: NLMK Group - Segment focus

10.11 Rain Carbon Inc.

Exhibit 75: Rain Carbon Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 76: Rain Carbon Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 77: Rain Carbon Inc. - Key offerings

10.12 Sumitomo Corp.

Exhibit 78: Sumitomo Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 79: Sumitomo Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 80: Sumitomo Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 81: Sumitomo Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 82: Sumitomo Corp. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 83: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 84: Research Methodology



Exhibit 85: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 86: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 87: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio