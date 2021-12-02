USD 1.44 bn growth in Electrocoating Market from 2020 to 2025 | Evolving Opportunities with Arkema SA & Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. | 17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The electrocoating market report offers information on several market vendors, including Arkema SA, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., BASF SE, DuPont de Nemours Inc., KCC Co. Ltd., Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., PPG Industries Inc., Shimizu Corp., The Sherwin-Williams Co., and Valmont Industries Inc., among others. The electrocoating market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product innovations to compete in the market.  The electrocoating market is expected to grow by USD 1.44 billion from 2020 to 2025, at a CAGR of 6.52%. The report also throws light on the new opportunities and challenges market players can expect. 

Electrocoating Market: Driver

High demand for electrocoating applications from APAC to drive growth

The automotive industry is the largest end-user industry for the global electrocoating market. The global automotive industry is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. The increase in the disposable income of consumers in developing economies has driven the demand for automobiles. Several automobile companies are establishing their manufacturing facilities in developing countries to cater to increased demand.

Electrocoating Market: Challenge

Stringent regulatory consents mandatory for production and application to impede growth

The electrocoating industry works under highly sophisticated regulatory policies given by the regulatory authorities. There are multiple regulations and sets of approvals are required for the production and application of electrocoating products. The production and application require several regulatory approvals such as air, water, solid and hazardous waste, health and safety approvals. The numerous regulatory requirements and mandate approvals are likely to restrict the growth of the electrocoating market.

Electrocoating Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the electrocoating market by Type (cathodic electrocoating and anodic electrocoating), Application (automobiles, heavy-duty equipment, appliances, and others), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).

43% of the market's growth will originate from APAC. China and India are the key markets for electrocoating in APAC. Rapid industrialization and the developing automobile industry will facilitate the electrocoating market growth in APAC.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Challenges

Market Drivers

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

Electrocoating Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.52%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 1.44 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.24

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 43%

Key consumer countries

China, Germany, US, India, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Arkema SA, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., BASF SE, DuPont de Nemours Inc., KCC Co. Ltd., Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., PPG Industries Inc., Shimizu Corp., The Sherwin-Williams Co., and Valmont Industries Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

