USD 1.44 bn growth in Electrocoating Market from 2020 to 2025 | Evolving Opportunities with Arkema SA & Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Electrocoating Market: Driver

High demand for electrocoating applications from APAC to drive growth

The automotive industry is the largest end-user industry for the global electrocoating market. The global automotive industry is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. The increase in the disposable income of consumers in developing economies has driven the demand for automobiles. Several automobile companies are establishing their manufacturing facilities in developing countries to cater to increased demand.

Electrocoating Market: Challenge

Stringent regulatory consents mandatory for production and application to impede growth

The electrocoating industry works under highly sophisticated regulatory policies given by the regulatory authorities. There are multiple regulations and sets of approvals are required for the production and application of electrocoating products. The production and application require several regulatory approvals such as air, water, solid and hazardous waste, health and safety approvals. The numerous regulatory requirements and mandate approvals are likely to restrict the growth of the electrocoating market.

Electrocoating Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the electrocoating market by Type (cathodic electrocoating and anodic electrocoating), Application (automobiles, heavy-duty equipment, appliances, and others), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).

43% of the market's growth will originate from APAC. China and India are the key markets for electrocoating in APAC. Rapid industrialization and the developing automobile industry will facilitate the electrocoating market growth in APAC.

For more insights on the market share of various regions

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Challenges

Market Drivers

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Electrocoating Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.52% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.44 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.24 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key consumer countries China, Germany, US, India, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Arkema SA, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., BASF SE, DuPont de Nemours Inc., KCC Co. Ltd., Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., PPG Industries Inc., Shimizu Corp., The Sherwin-Williams Co., and Valmont Industries Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

