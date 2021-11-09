USD 1.87 growth in Agricultural Machinery Market in India | Government Initiatives to Support Sustainable Agricultural Practices to Drive Growth | Technavio

Nov 09, 2021, 23:30 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Agricultural Machinery Market in India by Product - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the agricultural machinery market in India between 2020 and 2025 is USD 1.87 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver
- Market Challenges
The government initiatives to support sustainable agricultural practices and the availability of financing options for agriculture are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as the declining availability of arable land will challenge market growth.
The agricultural machinery market in India report is segmented by product (tractors, harvesting machinery, haying machinery, planting and fertilizing machinery, and others). The tractors segment will generate maximum revenue in the market during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of precision farming practices will be driving the growth of the segment.
Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings
- AGCO Corp.
- Amalgamations Group
- CLAAS Group
- CNH Industrial NV
- Deere & Co.
|
Agricultural Machinery Market In India Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Decelerate at a CAGR of almost 6%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 1.87 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
7.37
|
Regional analysis
|
Afghanistan, Algeria, Andorra, Bangladesh, Azerbaijan, and Barbados
|
Performing market contribution
|
India at 100%
|
Key consumer countries
|
India
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
AGCO Corp., Amalgamations Group, CLAAS Group, CNH Industrial NV, Deere & Co., Escorts Ltd., International Tractors Ltd., ISEKI & Co. Ltd., Kubota Corp., and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Market Landscape
- Market Sizing
- Five Forces Analysis
- Market Segmentation
- Customer landscape
- Geographic Landscape
- Vendor Landscape
- Vendor Analysis
- Appendix
